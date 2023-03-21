Charge up to 13 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS The department is calling on anyone who may have information that may lead to Bester's rearrest. 25 March 2023 4:06 PM
Cape Town rapper stays 'on fleeq' Catherine Rice gets introduced to the music of rapper Phindile Dlamini, known by her stage name FleeQy. 25 March 2023 3:56 PM
More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment. 25 March 2023 12:37 PM
View all Local
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
The Midday Report Express: De Lille: Spurs deal should be 'stopped completely' All the news you need to know. 24 March 2023 2:46 PM
Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools. 24 March 2023 1:25 PM
View all Politics
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages. 24 March 2023 10:09 AM
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
The importance of listening when children speak Parents can potentially ruin their relationship with their children if they fail to listen to them. 25 March 2023 3:03 PM
Coping with dementia Catherine Rice talks about the impact of dementia on the indiviual and a family with Lesley van der Walt. 25 March 2023 9:14 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend Catherine Rice shares some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday. 25 March 2023 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Prodigal Khumalo, ultra-marathon runner developing next generation of stars The Zimbabwean-born athlete completed his first 'hundred-miler' last year, a 166km race in the mountains. 24 March 2023 5:25 PM
Hamilton vs Villager: SA's oldest rugby clubs clash in historic 145th encounter This fixture is regarded as a highlight on the Cape Town club rugby calendar ever since they first matched up on 1 July 1876. 24 March 2023 3:45 PM
Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in histor... 24 March 2023 5:37 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too. 24 March 2023 3:58 PM
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT. 24 March 2023 10:13 AM
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Va... 25 March 2023 5:12 PM
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence. 25 March 2023 2:06 PM
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon On Saturday, an asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will inch a third of the distance from the Earth to the Moon which is a once in a decade e... 25 March 2023 12:54 PM
View all World
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Charge up to 13 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home

21 March 2023 1:26 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Toby Shapshak
Tech with Toby

You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief at Stuff Studios.

  • The EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station is equipped with South African standard plugs

  • It can be recharged using solar panels

  • With a capacity of 1kWh to start with, you've got enough energy to recharge essential devices for hours on end

  • It costs R24 999

Gatvol of loadshedding? Aren't we all?

If you do have some extra cash to spare, then the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station might just make the dreaded blackouts a little bit more bearable.

This portable power station is equipped with South African standard plugs and comes with many other great features.

  • 1-3 kWh Expandable capacity
  • Huge AC output
  • 7x Faster AC charging
  • Or go green without sacrificing speed
  • Built to last 6x longer
  • Control from anywhere
  • 5-Year warranty

With a capacity of 1kWh to start with, there's enough energy to recharge your essential devices for hours on end. It claims to be able to charge up 13 devices at once, especially for those family occasions when everyone's gathered around the table.

In that instance, you might find that you're running out of power, rather quickly. No problem! If you still need some more, you can add on the DELTA 2 extra battery to reach 2048Wh or add on the DELTA Max Extra Battery to hit 3040Wh.

The 1800W AC output also means you can power more than 90% of your home appliances. That's your microwave, fridge, or even a coffee maker during loadshedding.

If you wanted to recharge your smartphone, you could do that 89 times.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-In-Chief at Stuff Studios
EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station. Picture: za.ecoflow.com
EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station. Picture: za.ecoflow.com

You could run your fridge for 7-14 hours.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-In-Chief at Stuff Studios

Another great feature is the green energy capability. You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.

But, the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station does not come cheap.

It'll set you back R24 999.

EcoFlow is the big daddy. It really is the top of the range, but you pay for it unfortunately.

Toby Shapshak, Editor-In-Chief at Stuff Studios

Listen to the audio for more.




21 March 2023 1:26 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Toby Shapshak
Tech with Toby

More from Business

FILE: A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.

Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

24 March 2023 10:09 AM

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs

23 March 2023 10:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis

23 March 2023 7:38 PM

Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.

Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

23 March 2023 6:52 PM

Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'

23 March 2023 1:48 PM

As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists

23 March 2023 10:46 AM

This follows Wednesday's inflation increase to 7%, which has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue its hiking cycle when it meets next month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist

23 March 2023 6:46 AM

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chalabala/123rf.com

BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in'

22 March 2023 10:44 PM

The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'

22 March 2023 7:37 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS

Local

No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board

Local Politics

Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'We need to bring back the Scorpions as soon as possible': ActionSA's Mashaba

25 March 2023 5:40 PM

DA welcomes de Lille's directive to scrap Tottenham Hotspur deal

25 March 2023 5:14 PM

Four dead, one seriously injured in Mpumalanga crash

25 March 2023 4:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA