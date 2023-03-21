Charge up to 13 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief at Stuff Studios.

Gatvol of loadshedding? Aren't we all?

If you do have some extra cash to spare, then the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station might just make the dreaded blackouts a little bit more bearable.

This portable power station is equipped with South African standard plugs and comes with many other great features.

1-3 kWh Expandable capacity

Huge AC output

7x Faster AC charging

Or go green without sacrificing speed

Built to last 6x longer

Control from anywhere

5-Year warranty

With a capacity of 1kWh to start with, there's enough energy to recharge your essential devices for hours on end. It claims to be able to charge up 13 devices at once, especially for those family occasions when everyone's gathered around the table.

In that instance, you might find that you're running out of power, rather quickly. No problem! If you still need some more, you can add on the DELTA 2 extra battery to reach 2048Wh or add on the DELTA Max Extra Battery to hit 3040Wh.

The 1800W AC output also means you can power more than 90% of your home appliances. That's your microwave, fridge, or even a coffee maker during loadshedding.

If you wanted to recharge your smartphone, you could do that 89 times. Toby Shapshak, Editor-In-Chief at Stuff Studios

EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station. Picture: za.ecoflow.com

You could run your fridge for 7-14 hours. Toby Shapshak, Editor-In-Chief at Stuff Studios

Another great feature is the green energy capability. You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.

But, the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station does not come cheap.

It'll set you back R24 999.

EcoFlow is the big daddy. It really is the top of the range, but you pay for it unfortunately. Toby Shapshak, Editor-In-Chief at Stuff Studios

