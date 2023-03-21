The Midday Report Express: Was the national shutdown successful?





With the EFF led national shutdown now concluded, The Midday Report asks the question: Did the EFF achieve what it needed to achieve and does the government have the right to call it a failure?

The main thrust of the EFF's message with the national shutdown was the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to loadshedding, but it would be unrealistic to think that either one of this things would come to immediate fruition.

So what was accomplished?

Tshidi Madia, sitting in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to political analyst Dr Levy Ndou to learn more.

My view is that the EFF was able to achieve, to a certain extent, what they wanted to do. [...] Even though the numbers would have been disappointing by their own standards. Dr Levy Ndou, Political Analyst

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Follow up on Human Rights Day commemorations.

