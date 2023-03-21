[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship





Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) picks a Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking campaign as his hero.

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

The spot for Nedbank Commercial Banking targets the market of entrepreneurs in an effective way Patricios says.

Through the narrative of a young man approaching a more experienced chess player in a coffee shop, it uses the board game to teach lessons about the importance of things like changing tactics and building relationships.

Nedbank announced their results a couple of months ago and they spoke about solid growth, number one in retail but also in their corporate investment banking... From a strategic perspective it's really very clever of them to start focusing on building their brand in that space. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I think this ad, from that perspective, has great lessons for all entrepreneurs... that message about adding value through expertise, through experience... and thinking innovatively is really exactly what entrepreneurs want. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

