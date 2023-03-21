Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is. 21 March 2023 11:38 PM
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals' While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old... 21 March 2023 7:27 PM
Three South African airports named best in Africa Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa. 21 March 2023 5:05 PM
View all Local
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings? Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens. 21 March 2023 1:34 PM
Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels. 21 March 2023 1:26 PM
View all Business
Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'. 21 March 2023 4:59 PM
Experience fashion, art, music and more with Cape Town Fashion Week Cape Town Fashion week kicks off on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention centre. 21 March 2023 4:41 PM
Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits... 21 March 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series. 17 March 2023 3:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
View all World
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Africa
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses

21 March 2023 11:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
late payments
SMME

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.

- Cash flow to a business is like oxygen to a body - without this it dies says Aurik Business Accelerator's Pavlo Phitidis

- The small business guru looks at the reasons for the practice of late payments and how small business owners can protect themselves

@ olivier26/123rf.com
@ olivier26/123rf.com

In our current low-growth environment, everyone is under tremendous pressure to get business done and keep those cash flows going.

Late payments not only crush good small businesses, but have a negative effect on innovation, the economy and society as a whole warns Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator).

While this practice is not always intentional or malicious, the effect is devastating.

It's been part of an agenda in every developed economy for years and years... and to my mind it shows certainly that from a government point of view they don't take it seriously. The reason they don't is I think because they don't understand what the impact is.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis likens halting cash flow in a business to depleting oxygen in the body - ultimately it will die.

Late payments have a huge impact on confidence he notes, from the staffing perspective and from a supplier perspective, forcing a business owner to decide who to prioritise with payment.

Usually it becomes a case of "I need to pay my staff first and after that I'll pay my suppliers".

The cost of finance also increases as a result.

If the money hasn't come in and you can't afford to pay staff or you short-pay staff... they wonder if they want to hang around and you start to lose talent.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

If you have to get a bridging loan the only short term loans to bridge these types of interventions are typically overdraft or expensive short-term loans if you have a relationship with your bank... A lot of businesses opt to just close shop and when that happens the whole industry pays a price.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis says one of the biggest culprits guilty of not paying on time is government, when it comes to both big and small businesses.

A contributing factor, ironically, is the imposition of anti-corruption measures he adds.

In many ways the clumsiness of government's ability to implement and execute and pay for anything once work is done is partly because of the Public Finance Management Act... in its own right designed to prevent corruption (ha ha), but it really creates a lot of red tape.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

When it comes to big corporates not meeting their commitments to smaller businesses it is sometimes simply a lack of prioritising, but in his view that counts as intentional Phitidis says.

What can business owners do to protect themselves?

It is essential to embrace the reality that no-one cares about you Phitidis insists - then it means to be prepared to manage your own risk.

Also very important he says is to do be selective and to do research into a potential customer.

Do they have a reputation that's favourable or not... Know the service or industry that you are in, because if you take on a deal and you don't understand how to deliver it and what can go wrong, then you don't know the risks around the ability to deliver something for value and therefore be paid for it.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article




21 March 2023 11:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
late payments
SMME

More from Business

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia

21 March 2023 9:34 PM

Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

21 March 2023 7:27 PM

While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?

21 March 2023 1:34 PM

Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home

21 March 2023 1:26 PM

You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles

How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success

20 March 2023 10:19 PM

Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to try a similar venture in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed

20 March 2023 9:47 PM

Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were shot and killed in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday in an apparent hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

20 March 2023 7:55 PM

The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things...

20 March 2023 10:07 AM

Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels

Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland

21 March 2023 4:59 PM

Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Света Токатлианн from Pixabay

Experience fashion, art, music and more with Cape Town Fashion Week

21 March 2023 4:41 PM

Cape Town Fashion week kicks off on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Cala cala_maffia

Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes

21 March 2023 2:59 PM

Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?

21 March 2023 1:34 PM

Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding

21 March 2023 11:16 AM

The viral clip shows the man proposing at the fast food restaurant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons Cosmopolitan UK

Selena Gomez and Rema support Iranian teens detained for dancing without hijab

21 March 2023 11:09 AM

[WATCH] A TikTok of 'brave' Iranian girls dancing to Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on International Women's Day gets them detained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

Can you smoke cannabis in a rental property?

21 March 2023 10:50 AM

The use of cannabis for personal consumption in private was decriminalised in 2018, does this extend to tenants renting property?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

21 March 2023 10:06 AM

It's a public holiday, so while we enjoy the time off, let's also remember the meaning behind Human Rights Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Gino Crescoli

8 ways to deal with people that you don't like

20 March 2023 3:09 PM

Let's face it, at some point we all have to interact with someone we don't like.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

21 March 2023 7:27 PM

While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com

Three South African airports named best in Africa

21 March 2023 5:05 PM

Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mihtiander/123rf.com

Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk

21 March 2023 10:52 AM

Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob, the green sea turtle is being released back into the wild in January 2023 after eight years at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Picture: Two Oceans Aquarium.

[UPDATE] Bob the green sea turtle heads for the (very) deep blue ocean

21 March 2023 9:39 AM

After more than 2 500km and 50 days of travelling along the continental shelf, Bob is now swimming into the deeper waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF hang up a 'Ramaphosa must go' banner at Church Square during national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Is expanding Koeberg's lifespan best solution to our energy woes?

20 March 2023 11:58 AM

The Koeberg power station is nearing the end of its lifespan but Eskom has plans to extend its generation for another 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air

20 March 2023 10:51 AM

Concerned residents of Kuils River have been raising the alarm for years about the impact of the local steel plant on air quality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding

Lifestyle

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

5 people, including a child, shot dead in two separate incidents in Durban

21 March 2023 9:42 PM

Zuma vows to ensure that Sanco fights for ordinary citizens

21 March 2023 8:56 PM

SAHRC: Ramaphosa must task himself the human rights defender for South Africans

21 March 2023 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA