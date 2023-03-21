Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses
- Cash flow to a business is like oxygen to a body - without this it dies says Aurik Business Accelerator's Pavlo Phitidis
- The small business guru looks at the reasons for the practice of late payments and how small business owners can protect themselves
In our current low-growth environment, everyone is under tremendous pressure to get business done and keep those cash flows going.
Late payments not only crush good small businesses, but have a negative effect on innovation, the economy and society as a whole warns Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator).
While this practice is not always intentional or malicious, the effect is devastating.
It's been part of an agenda in every developed economy for years and years... and to my mind it shows certainly that from a government point of view they don't take it seriously. The reason they don't is I think because they don't understand what the impact is.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
Phitidis likens halting cash flow in a business to depleting oxygen in the body - ultimately it will die.
Late payments have a huge impact on confidence he notes, from the staffing perspective and from a supplier perspective, forcing a business owner to decide who to prioritise with payment.
Usually it becomes a case of "I need to pay my staff first and after that I'll pay my suppliers".
The cost of finance also increases as a result.
If the money hasn't come in and you can't afford to pay staff or you short-pay staff... they wonder if they want to hang around and you start to lose talent.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
If you have to get a bridging loan the only short term loans to bridge these types of interventions are typically overdraft or expensive short-term loans if you have a relationship with your bank... A lot of businesses opt to just close shop and when that happens the whole industry pays a price.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
Phitidis says one of the biggest culprits guilty of not paying on time is government, when it comes to both big and small businesses.
A contributing factor, ironically, is the imposition of anti-corruption measures he adds.
In many ways the clumsiness of government's ability to implement and execute and pay for anything once work is done is partly because of the Public Finance Management Act... in its own right designed to prevent corruption (ha ha), but it really creates a lot of red tape.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
When it comes to big corporates not meeting their commitments to smaller businesses it is sometimes simply a lack of prioritising, but in his view that counts as intentional Phitidis says.
What can business owners do to protect themselves?
It is essential to embrace the reality that no-one cares about you Phitidis insists - then it means to be prepared to manage your own risk.
Also very important he says is to do be selective and to do research into a potential customer.
Do they have a reputation that's favourable or not... Know the service or industry that you are in, because if you take on a deal and you don't understand how to deliver it and what can go wrong, then you don't know the risks around the ability to deliver something for value and therefore be paid for it.Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/olivier26/olivier261511/olivier26151100008/48467259-close-up-on-a-file-tab-with-the-word-invoice-and-a-note-where-it-is-handwritten-unpaid-with-blur.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia
Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.Read More
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'
While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.Read More
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?
Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.Read More
Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home
You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.Read More
How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success
Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to try a similar venture in South Africa.Read More
Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed
Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were shot and killed in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday in an apparent hit.Read More
EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...
The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country.Read More
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act
Companies have been selling customers' personal information.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland
Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'.Read More
Experience fashion, art, music and more with Cape Town Fashion Week
Cape Town Fashion week kicks off on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention centre.Read More
Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes
Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits...Read More
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?
Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.Read More
[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding
The viral clip shows the man proposing at the fast food restaurant.Read More
Selena Gomez and Rema support Iranian teens detained for dancing without hijab
[WATCH] A TikTok of 'brave' Iranian girls dancing to Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on International Women's Day gets them detained.Read More
Can you smoke cannabis in a rental property?
The use of cannabis for personal consumption in private was decriminalised in 2018, does this extend to tenants renting property?Read More
Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day
It's a public holiday, so while we enjoy the time off, let's also remember the meaning behind Human Rights Day.Read More
More from Local
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'
While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.Read More
Three South African airports named best in Africa
Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa.Read More
Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk
Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.Read More
[UPDATE] Bob the green sea turtle heads for the (very) deep blue ocean
After more than 2 500km and 50 days of travelling along the continental shelf, Bob is now swimming into the deeper waters of the Atlantic Ocean.Read More
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act
Companies have been selling customers' personal information.Read More
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu
Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'
All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson
Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.Read More
Is expanding Koeberg's lifespan best solution to our energy woes?
The Koeberg power station is nearing the end of its lifespan but Eskom has plans to extend its generation for another 20 years.Read More