The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia
Last week the ANC reaffirmed its friendly ties with China when President Cyril Ramaphosa commended what he called the country's "principled"foreign policy.
He said Beijing's stance is based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit.
The statement sparked a warning from John Mattison that Ramaphosa "placed a heavy bet on China", risking alienating western countries by commending China's foreign policy in contrast with America's.
The political journalist (author of Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform) wrote an article for News24 suggesting this approach may be overreach on the President's part.
"South Africa's foreign policies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, followed by statements in praise of China, have deeply divided South Africans."
South Africa applauds China’s principled foreign policy posture as it is based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit.https://t.co/MSudxjEubs' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 15, 2023
While China is riding high at the moment in various areas Mattison says, we shouldn't forget that it's likely to face much harder times in the future considering its demographic time bomb.
China is also cozying up more and more to Russia - President Xi Jinping was in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine with his counterpart Vladimr Putin.
I wouldn't rule the Americans out and I wouldn't rule the Europeans out, and of course they're major investors and traders with South Africa.John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
What do Ramaphosa's foreign policy choices mean for South Africa?
Mattison notes that smaller European countries like Portugal and the Netherlands buy more of South Africa's exports than Russia.
So it makes no sense for us to tilt as far as we appear to be, and as I read the Americans under President Biden they really want to get on with South Africa... but that doesn't mean everybody in the Senate agrees... We have Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act) coming up for a vote in 2025...John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
Also, because they are so invested in Ukraine, some of the European Union countries are getting more and more concerned about South Africa... so we need to up our game.John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
We need to be more sophisticated in how we have a nuanced policy towards these places... America is often more holier than thou than they have a right to be, but that doesn't mean we should ignore the extreme human rights violations going on in Ukraine under Russia.John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
To hear more from Matisson, scroll to the top of the article for the audio
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
