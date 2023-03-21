Streaming issues? Report here
gmc-show-thumbnailjpg gmc-show-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is. 21 March 2023 11:38 PM
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals' While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old... 21 March 2023 7:27 PM
Three South African airports named best in Africa Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa. 21 March 2023 5:05 PM
View all Local
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings? Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens. 21 March 2023 1:34 PM
Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels. 21 March 2023 1:26 PM
View all Business
Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'. 21 March 2023 4:59 PM
Experience fashion, art, music and more with Cape Town Fashion Week Cape Town Fashion week kicks off on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention centre. 21 March 2023 4:41 PM
Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits... 21 March 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series. 17 March 2023 3:38 PM
View all Entertainment
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
View all World
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Africa
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
World

The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia

21 March 2023 9:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Xi Jinping
Foreign Policy
South Africa China trade
Africa China relations
russia and ukraine

Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.

Last week the ANC reaffirmed its friendly ties with China when President Cyril Ramaphosa commended what he called the country's "principled"foreign policy.

He said Beijing's stance is based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The statement sparked a warning from John Mattison that Ramaphosa "placed a heavy bet on China", risking alienating western countries by commending China's foreign policy in contrast with America's.

The political journalist (author of Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform) wrote an article for News24 suggesting this approach may be overreach on the President's part.

"South Africa's foreign policies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, followed by statements in praise of China, have deeply divided South Africans."

While China is riding high at the moment in various areas Mattison says, we shouldn't forget that it's likely to face much harder times in the future considering its demographic time bomb.

China is also cozying up more and more to Russia - President Xi Jinping was in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine with his counterpart Vladimr Putin.

I wouldn't rule the Americans out and I wouldn't rule the Europeans out, and of course they're major investors and traders with South Africa.

John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform

What do Ramaphosa's foreign policy choices mean for South Africa?

Mattison notes that smaller European countries like Portugal and the Netherlands buy more of South Africa's exports than Russia.

So it makes no sense for us to tilt as far as we appear to be, and as I read the Americans under President Biden they really want to get on with South Africa... but that doesn't mean everybody in the Senate agrees... We have Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act) coming up for a vote in 2025...

John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform

Also, because they are so invested in Ukraine, some of the European Union countries are getting more and more concerned about South Africa... so we need to up our game.

John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform

We need to be more sophisticated in how we have a nuanced policy towards these places... America is often more holier than thou than they have a right to be, but that doesn't mean we should ignore the extreme human rights violations going on in Ukraine under Russia.

John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform

To hear more from Matisson, scroll to the top of the article for the audio




21 March 2023 9:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Xi Jinping
Foreign Policy
South Africa China trade
Africa China relations
russia and ukraine

More from Business

@ olivier26/123rf.com

Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses

21 March 2023 11:38 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

21 March 2023 7:27 PM

While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?

21 March 2023 1:34 PM

Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home

21 March 2023 1:26 PM

You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles

How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success

20 March 2023 10:19 PM

Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to try a similar venture in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed

20 March 2023 9:47 PM

Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were shot and killed in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday in an apparent hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

20 March 2023 7:55 PM

The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things...

20 March 2023 10:07 AM

Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema

20 March 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF hang up a 'Ramaphosa must go' banner at Church Square during national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via a video conference in Moscow, Russia, on 4 January 2023. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP

Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest

20 March 2023 12:34 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Is expanding Koeberg's lifespan best solution to our energy woes?

20 March 2023 11:58 AM

The Koeberg power station is nearing the end of its lifespan but Eskom has plans to extend its generation for another 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image posted on Facebook by Councillor JP Smith of tyres impounded by the City of Cape Town ahead of EFF National shutdown

City impounds 1000s of tyres ahead of EFF national shutdown on Monday

18 March 2023 7:29 PM

On Friday tyres were already set alight on Baden Powell Drive in an attempt to disrupt traffic flow, reports City of Cape Town Councillor JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law

17 March 2023 5:46 PM

Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The DA's presiding officers on 15 March 2023 officially named the candidates for both its federal council and its executive ahead of the party's federal congress in Johannesburg in April. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions

17 March 2023 3:19 PM

Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by 702 - Julius Malema

[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'

17 March 2023 3:10 PM

EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via a video conference in Moscow, Russia, on 4 January 2023. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP

Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest

20 March 2023 12:34 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic?

20 March 2023 8:11 AM

China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump and adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN and Ethan Miller / various sources / AFP)

What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely

20 March 2023 7:34 AM

Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture taken on 10 February 2023, shows Evelina Christiansen, 15, posing next to her car in Huddinge, Sweden. (Photo by Alma COHEN / AFP)

Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed!

20 March 2023 6:34 AM

Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyddik/123rf.com

Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week to discuss 'strategic cooperation'

17 March 2023 11:16 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, his first trip to Moscow in nearly four years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala

17 March 2023 10:46 AM

Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People watch a television news screen showing a picture of North Korea's recent test-firing of a ICBM. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je/AFP)

North Korea launches 'monster missile' that can reach mainland USA

17 March 2023 8:03 AM

Kim Jong Un and his daughter oversaw the recent test-firing of the country's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ Elnur/123rf.com

'Business seeing AI as way to do more with fewer humans is the lazy approach'

16 March 2023 11:00 PM

What does the acceleration of tech innovation mean for businesses and how can they use AI tools without sacrificing human employees?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: actiongp/123rf.com

Anti-masker called 'creepy' after trying to pay a woman $100k to remove her mask

16 March 2023 3:55 PM

Silicon Valley millionaire, Steve Kirsch, shared on Twitter that he offered to pay a woman to remove her mask while on a flight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Rumours swirl (again) that Russian president Vladimir Putin is seriously ill

16 March 2023 1:00 PM

Rumours have been circling about Putin’s health after he appeared in a video with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding

Lifestyle

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

5 people, including a child, shot dead in two separate incidents in Durban

21 March 2023 9:42 PM

Zuma vows to ensure that Sanco fights for ordinary citizens

21 March 2023 8:56 PM

SAHRC: Ramaphosa must task himself the human rights defender for South Africans

21 March 2023 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA