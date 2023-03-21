Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton. 27 June 2023 5:15 AM
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
View all Local
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
View all Politics
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million. 26 June 2023 8:13 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

21 March 2023 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Global economy
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
investing
banking sector
Old Mutual Investment Group
stock markets
Global stock markets
Hywel George

While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.

- A new analysis by Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, looks more upbeat about the economy than what we've gotten used to seeing

- Among the potential turnaround factors he highlights are an improved outlook (!) for the electricity crisis, SA's strong banking sector and that investing domestically may rove more fruitful than offshore

south-african-200-rand-notejpg

Are we so sunk into the trouble brewing in the economy of South Africa that we are missing other, more positive signals?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, about his latest ["Money Matters"](http://Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group,) study.

George highlights data points that suggest we are headed in the right direction in a number of respects.

While we would do well to be cautious, he says there are some signs that the country's economy could be heading in the right direction.

For example, we've had a good start to the year. Retail sales have been really pretty good, manufacturing's been pretty good, the mining sector's doing well.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

All we need really, is some kind of breathing space from the politics so that the private sector can do its thing and hopefully it moves this forward.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

What are some of the particular data points that serve as potential turnaround signals?

Strangely, says George, he is first choosing to highlight Eskom and the electricity crisis.

We've had less loadsheddding... and there are now quite a few more buffers in the system to protect it a little bit more effectively, and we may be through the worst of loadshedding. There is a lot of capacity coming on - partly from the private sector, partly from imports...

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

For example, we've got a 40 gigawatt economy. We're using about 20 gigs because of loadshedding and we've got about 9 gigawatts coming on in the next 9-12 months... and another 20 on top of that in the next couple of years.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

So as long as these things can get permitted [with permits] etcetera - which isn't a give - but as long as they can come on we could see a much easier runway in terms of people being able to live their lives and to make money.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

Another important thing to bear in mind as we look at a developing global banking crisis is that South Africa's banking sector is well capitalised and well regulated, George says.

He notes that it came through the 2008 global crisis very well.

So we've got a lot of good things going here that we tend to forget... and the private sector does its thing and can produce great results at a time when offshore companies can be having a tougher time.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

You can certainly point to a few positive domestic narratives here compared to our friends offshore.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

For more detail on George's analysis, scroll to the top to listen to the interview




21 March 2023 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Global economy
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
investing
banking sector
Old Mutual Investment Group
stock markets
Global stock markets
Hywel George

More from Business

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr

26 June 2023 8:46 PM

gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023 8:27 PM

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung's latest MICRO-LED TV technology. Image: www.samsung.com

Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV

26 June 2023 8:13 PM

Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?

26 June 2023 7:50 PM

The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy

27 June 2023 5:15 AM

The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gaudilab/123rf.com

How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?

26 June 2023 3:03 PM

AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: @DMRE_ZA/Twitter

Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe

26 June 2023 2:53 PM

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up

26 June 2023 2:22 PM

As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The funeral service of 21 young people who died recently at the Enyobeni Tavern took place in Scenery Park in East London. Picture: @ewnreporter/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later

26 June 2023 2:00 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents living near the Vaal area have been forced to evacuate their homes following the opening of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim

26 June 2023 11:40 AM

Let's be careful when we ask for reductions in water tariffs, says Dr Winter from UCT's Future Water Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nichcha1911/123rf.com

Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place

26 June 2023 11:29 AM

Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The main entryway into the town of Citrusdal in the Western Cape was washed away by heavy rain and flooding. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week

26 June 2023 8:49 AM

The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cocaine worth more than R12 million was found in an empty cargo container at the Ngqura border post. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC

26 June 2023 8:15 AM

This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on 2 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity

26 June 2023 7:14 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy

Local

City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up

Local

‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk

Politics

EWN Highlights

A decision on the future of Unisa is complex & needs time, says Nzimande

27 June 2023 10:34 AM

Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

27 June 2023 10:20 AM

Sierra Leone president leads vote count disputed by opposition

27 June 2023 10:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA