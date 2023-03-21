Experience fashion, art, music and more with Cape Town Fashion Week
Pippa Hudson speaks with Hannelize Robinson, group executive of Events at Africa Fashion International about Cape Town Fashion Week, which starts on Thursday 23 March.
-
Cape Town Fashion week will have an expo element this year
-
People will have the opportunity to shop the runway
-
There will be master classes for people in the fashion industry
According to Robinson, Cape Town fashion week has been around for 20 years, but this year visitors can look forward to something a little different.
In addition to the expected catwalk fashion show, she says this year they have introduced an expo element, the opportunity to shop the runway and exciting masterclasses on Thursday and Friday afternoon.
We have included music, art, and technology.Hannelize Robinson, Group Executive of Events - Africa Fashion International
The master classes will be done by industry experts for people in the fashion industry.
As for the shopping, there will be an on-site pop up shop where you can purchase garments that were on the runway or you can do your shopping online, on the Africa Fashion International website.
Robinson says the event will feature clothes that are for men, women and gender neutral.
We definitely have inclusivity as one of the important parts of our event. Both in terms of on the runway and garments to purchase.Hannelize Robinson, Group Executive of Events - Africa Fashion International
For those who want to watch the event tickets are still available on quicket.
Listen to the audio above for more.
