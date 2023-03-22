Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Africa
Opinion
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa

22 March 2023 7:28 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Unicef
Mozambique
Malawi
Madagascar
Cyclone Freddy

Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall.

John Perlman speaks to Guy Taylor, UNICEF Spokesperson in Mozambique.

  • Cyclone Freddy first made landfall in late-February

  • Malawi is the hardest hit

  • It made landfall for a second time to batter southeast Africa

More than 500 people in Southeast Africa have been killed by Cyclone Freddy.

Malawi has been hardest hit by the long-lasting tropical storm, where close to 450 people have died.

It first made landfall in Madagascar and Mozambique in late February.

Freddy has now hit the southern African coast for a second time, leaving a further trail of death and destruction in its wake.

More than 1000 people have been injured, and close to 100 000 have been displaced.

It's heartbreaking to see, but it's also a testament to the human spirit to see the resilience of some people.

Guy Taylor, Spokesperson - UNICEF

These are people who are already living in poverty, affected by multiple different crises.

Guy Taylor, Spokesperson - UNICEF

When natural disasters like this hit, they often catch the media's attention for a few days then that drops off.

Guy Taylor, Spokesperson - UNICEF

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa




