Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa
John Perlman speaks to Guy Taylor, UNICEF Spokesperson in Mozambique.
-
Cyclone Freddy first made landfall in late-February
-
Malawi is the hardest hit
-
It made landfall for a second time to batter southeast Africa
More than 500 people in Southeast Africa have been killed by Cyclone Freddy.
Malawi has been hardest hit by the long-lasting tropical storm, where close to 450 people have died.
It first made landfall in Madagascar and Mozambique in late February.
Freddy has now hit the southern African coast for a second time, leaving a further trail of death and destruction in its wake.
More than 1000 people have been injured, and close to 100 000 have been displaced.
"This used to be my classroom. Now, it is our bedroom, sitting room, and sometimes a kitchen. I miss school so much." Maureen James, Manja Displacement Camp.' UNICEF Malawi (@MalawiUNICEF) March 21, 2023
230 schools in 12 affected districts are being used as temporary shelters for people displaced by #CycloneFreddyMalawi. pic.twitter.com/gZEjmqxiCn
It's heartbreaking to see, but it's also a testament to the human spirit to see the resilience of some people.Guy Taylor, Spokesperson - UNICEF
These are people who are already living in poverty, affected by multiple different crises.Guy Taylor, Spokesperson - UNICEF
When natural disasters like this hit, they often catch the media's attention for a few days then that drops off.Guy Taylor, Spokesperson - UNICEF
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa
Source : AFP
More from Africa
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job
Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case.Read More
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID
Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.Read More
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws
Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.Read More
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa
By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers
More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.Read More
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'
Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.Read More