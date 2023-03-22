UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company
JOHANNESBURG - The United Kingdom (UK) government has abruptly lifted a three-year ban on controversial consulting firm Bain & Company from bidding for public sector contracts following its role in the state capture corruption scandal in South Africa.
The ban was introduced in August last year, but it’s been lifted after less than eight months.
The consulting firm, headquartered in the US, has been tied to alleged corruption in recent years related to work it had done for the South African Revenue Service (Sars), pocketing millions in what was subsequently revealed at the Zondo inquiry as acts that aided state capture.
The UK was the first western country to impose a ban on official contracts on Bain & Company after the commission into state capture last year found that the company had a hand in undermining the country's revenue service, crippling its ability to investigate tax evasion.
READ:
-
'We have got nothing to hide': Bain & Company appeals to Treasury to lift ban
-
Bain withdraws from business leadership SA, apologises for aiding state capture
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found that the Bain & Company branch in South Africa colluded with former president Jacob Zuma and ex-Sars boss Tom Moyane to dismantle the tax agency.
National Treasury moved to prohibit the company from doing business with the state for 10 years.
Meanwhile, the UK said it would closely monitor the firm, but the decision to end the ban will likely be disappointing to those who believe the company should face a much harsher punishment.
This article first appeared on EWN : UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_157959369_poznan-pol-sep-23-2020-laptop-computer-displaying-of-bain-company-is-a-global-management-consultancy.html?vti=n959jneg834t86ev1t-1-1
