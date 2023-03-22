World Water Day: South Africa's water minister joins conference in New York
World Water Day is highlighted annually with a global 'water conference' hosted by the United Nations in New York until 24 March.
The day has been observed since 22 March 1993 and aims to:
• Raise awareness about the importance of water
• Advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources
• Raise awareness around the two billion people currently living without access to safe water
• Discuss the negative effects of global warming, water pollution, and deteriorating water tables
This year, South Africa's Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, joins the conference.
Arrived in New York; currently in a briefing session with Ambassador Joyini, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Mabongo as well as the officials from @DWS_RSA led by the Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips. pic.twitter.com/Oqoh2o406z' Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) March 21, 2023
Each year focuses on a specific global issue.
This year's focus is on the global water and sanitation crisis, as an estimated two billion people lack access to safe drinking water.
Mchunu will represent South Africa and participate in a series of panel discussions with representatives from other countries to discuss the comprehensive measures being implemented by the South African government to ensure water security for all by 2030.
Welcoming the South African delegation in New York, on the eve of the UN Conference on Water; various stakeholders in the sector will be attending the conference which will focus on a number of themes such as climate change, governance and sustainability of water.@DWS_RSA pic.twitter.com/FGHqiqhobF' Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) March 21, 2023
South Africa is a dry country and water, a basic need, is a privilege for some.
The country gets a mean annual precipitation of 497mm - almost 50% less than the global average of 860mm/year.
This water scarcity also presents in the way water resources are distributed in the country.
RELATED: [PICTURE] JOHANNESBURG RESIDENT SHOCKED BY BLUE 'WATER' FLOWING FROM TAP
Of course, the right to water and sanitation services is linked to the rights to life, dignity, health, housing, food, education, physical security, gender equality, and the prohibition against discrimination in South Africa.
Here's to hoping we reach that 2030 goal.
This article first appeared on KFM : World Water Day: South Africa's water minister joins conference in New York
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95396653_the-phrase-day-zero-displayed-visually-on-a-light-background-using-colorful-wooden-toy-blocks-image-.html?vti=lk4fktv276nfnvaddx-1-16
More from Lifestyle
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.Read More
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute
"I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards.Read More
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa
The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs.Read More
[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life
A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More