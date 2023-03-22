Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to face first motion of no confidence





CAPE TOWN - National Assembly (NA) Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will on Wednesday face her first motion of no confidence that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled.

A full sitting of the house will be convened in the Cape Town City Hall to debate and vote on the motion.

The EFF said Mapisa-Nqakula conducted herself in an irresponsible, unconstitutional and unacceptable manner when she removed their members of Parliament from the venue during their protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was delivering the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in February.

Not since 2014, did a NA Speaker face a motion of no confidence.

But the EFF said speaker Mapisa-Nqakula disregarded their right to free expression and failed to follow procedure when security services were allowed to enter City Hall to remove them.

They said that she was biased against them, and that she gave rise to violence in the house.

So strongly did the EFF feel about their alleged unfair treatment that they also lodged a complaint against her with the International Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Mapisa-Nqakula attended the IPU assembly in Bahrain last week, where she said she was relieved that the EFF’s complaint was dismissed by its Human Rights Committee as inadmissible.

At the time, she said the red berets should not have raised the complaint with the IPU while internal processes were underway.

On Wednesday, the house will also consider a motion from the Democratic Alliance to establish an ad hoc committee that would be able to institute a parliamentary inquiry into the Phala Phala farm saga.

