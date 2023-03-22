



In an attempt to curb litter and clean up the city, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on Capetonians to help name the City’s new 'anti-litter mascot.'

And yes, there will be a prize for the person/people behind the winning name.

We're calling on residents, schools, businesses and civil society to get involved in naming our mascot, who is modelled on the green city litter bins found across the city. As part of our Keep Cape Town clean campaign, we're calling on all Capetonians to never litter and to always use the available litter bins. All of us can take a minute to pick up litter and encourage others to do the same. Together, Capetonians can be a powerful force for change. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

So, who can enter: individuals, businesses, schools - anyone

Want to enter? Send your name suggestions via social media or email:

Twitter: @Geordinhl or @CityofCT

Facebook: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town or Alderman Grant Twigg

Email: mayor.mayor@capetown.gov.za

To get those creative naming juices flowing, here's what the mascot looks like.

You can also get a closer look at the mascot when you pass the green city bins across the city.

Help name Cape Town’s new anti-litter mascot



Mayor @geordinhl has called on Capetonians to help name the City’s new anti-litter mascot. Prizes will be awarded for the best name suggestions from residents, schools, and businesses.



Read more: https://t.co/EEDl0cp09b#CTNews pic.twitter.com/12DYv4V0yV ' City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 17, 2023

Good luck, Cape Town - may the best name win!

This article first appeared on KFM : YOU can name Cape Town's anti-litter mascot (and win a prize for it)