



Shop knowing you're making a difference in the lives of animals at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's 'Bag-a-Bargain and Thrift Shop Sale'.

When: 24 March from 8am to 4pm and 25 March from 8am to 1pm

Where: SPCA Vet Shop, 18 Gabriel Road, Plumstead

For just R100, you'll get a bag to fill, which you can fill with any thrifty items.

You can also pick up some books for FREE!

Events like this, help raise funds for the animals and keep the doors of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA open.

Their work includes:

• Sterilising of animals from impoverished areas

• Providing blankets and toys for the animals

• Assisting with kennel upgrades

• Buying equipment for inspectors and fuel for their vehicles

• Helping to buy food for the animals

Here's to shopping for a great cause!

This article first appeared on KFM : Shop for a cause at this weekend's SPCA thrift sale