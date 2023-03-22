World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers
Africa Melane speaks to Wesley Language, Head of Optometry at Spec-Savers.
Adults should get an eye test every two years
Looking at a screen every day can put our eyes under strain
Spec-Savers has a campaign where they will see children under 12 for free
Eyecare is extremely important and there may be ways you are neglecting your eyes without even realising it.
Modern life puts eyes under a tremendous amount of stress as we stare at screens and devices all day.
Eyestrain does not necessarily make your eyesight worse, but it causes headaches, achy eyes and dry eyes.Wesley Language, Head of Optometry - Spec-Savers
Adults should see an optometrist every two years for an eye test, and children should go annually.
What optometry will do is try and work on improving the quality of your sight and making sure that you are seeing the world in the clearest and most comfortable way possible.Wesley Language, Head of Optometry - Spec-Savers
These regular visits are especially important for children as they may not even realise they are struggling with their eyes until someone shows them.
He says that at Spec-Savers they have a “Kids Right to Good Sight” campaign that allows children under the age of 12 to get free eye tests and spectacles which can significantly improve their lives.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134545023_tuning-the-intrument-little-boy-with-phoropter-having-testing-his-eyes-in-the-doctors-office.html?vti=maat4s42ckzpksy788-1-13
