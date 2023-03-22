Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89!
Get ready to groove because Mango Groove performs at Concerts in the Park, in De Waal Park, on 26 March (Sunday).
Gates open at 10.00am and live performances start around 13.30pm.
Don't have a ticket yet? Get them for R89 at Quicket.
If you didn't know, Mango Groove is iconic because:
• The 11-piece South African Afropop band fuses pop and township music
• Since its inception in 1984, the band has released six studio albums and numerous singles
• Their most recent (2016) album, 'Faces to the Sun', took more than four years to produce
• They've enjoyed over a dozen number-one hits and received every conceivable South African music and video award with a number of global ones
• They were also nominated for a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in 2019
Here's a taste of what Sunday could be like...
Other artists also gracing the stage are Nomadic Orchestra, Bam Bam Brown and Dukes of Note.
Get a taste of their sounds below...
Nomadic Orchestra
Bam Bam Brown
Dukes of Note
Ready to groove?! You will be on Sunday!
This article first appeared on KFM : Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89!
Source : https://concertsinthepark.net/
