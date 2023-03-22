Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station





Africa Melane speaks to Reagen Allen, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC.

A fee was being charged for police escorts at the station

Allen says the practice has since been suspended

I have received confirmation that the practice has been suspended. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC

The South African Police Service has a clear constitutional mandate to combat and investigate crime, and not to charge a fee for an escort in any particular area.

While it is possible for a private citizen to get a police escort, Allen says that the actual business of the police should take precedence.

For example, if there is an armed robbery in progress or if there is a particular matter where someone has contacted SAPS and there is GBV happening... That will be given priority over such a request for escort duties. Reagen Allen, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC

FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

Allen says he is delighted that members of society posted about this on social media so the practice could be suspended.

