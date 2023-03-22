Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station
Africa Melane speaks to Reagen Allen, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC.
-
A fee was being charged for police escorts at the station
-
Allen says the practice has since been suspended
I have received confirmation that the practice has been suspended.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC
The South African Police Service has a clear constitutional mandate to combat and investigate crime, and not to charge a fee for an escort in any particular area.
While it is possible for a private citizen to get a police escort, Allen says that the actual business of the police should take precedence.
For example, if there is an armed robbery in progress or if there is a particular matter where someone has contacted SAPS and there is GBV happening... That will be given priority over such a request for escort duties.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC
Allen says he is delighted that members of society posted about this on social media so the practice could be suspended.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
