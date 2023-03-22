Can you speak Gen Z?





This list is so yeet - sheesh! You'll wig out for sure fam, but don't simp over it - otherwise you're just cheugy. PeriodT!

If you understood absolutely none of the above, this one's for you.

With boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z all under one roof at home or work, some things might get lost in communication, interpretation and translation.

So, here's the meaning behind some of Gen X's (anyone between 11 and 26 years old) most popular slang terms - thank you, Urban Dictionary!

Cheugy

Meaning: An 'uncool' person who tries too hard to be trendy and is simply 'out of touch'.

Gen Zs mostly use this term ironically to describe millennials 'trying to keep up' - the term can be applied to anyone of any gender and any age.

A Gen-Z synonym for this one would also be 'normie', which means someone who is basic and not very interesting.

How it's used in a sentence: My mom just sent me a TikTok about last week's news - how cheugy?

PeriodT

Meaning: This one's used to emphasise a point.

How it's used in a sentence: Ice coffee over warm coffee, periodT!

P.S. The 'T' is also added and overtly articulated at the end of the word, for emphasis.

Wig

Meaning: Picture it: you're so excited that if you are/were wearing a wig, it would fall off - making 'wig' another word to express excitement or being 'blown away'.

How it's used in a sentence: Did you watch that series? Wig! It was totes bomb!

Catch these hands

Meaning: If this one's used near you, step aside - something's about to GO DOWN!

This one's similar to 'throw hands', which means fist fight or being confrontational.

How it's used in a sentence: Hold my hoops, someone's about to catch these hands!

W and L

Meaning: Yes, these letters are full sentences for Gen Z.

W = winning/win

L = losing/loss

How it's used in a sentence: How was your test? W!

Such a L that there aren't Backstreet Boys tickets left.

Guap

Meaning: This sounds like 'gwop' and means lots of money.

How it's used in a sentence: Let's make plans when we've got guap.

Big yikes

Meaning: Used to emphasise something embarrassing, disturbing or shocking.

How it's used in a sentence: Yo, that concert was a big yikes!

Bet/Yeet

Meaning: Both of these just mean, 'yes!'.

How it's used in a sentence: Want to catch a movie? Bet.

Simp/simping

Meaning: Welcome to dating in Gen Z language!

This one refers to someone who obsesses over someone else who does not return their affection... AKA unreciprocated love.

How it's used in a sentence: He's such a simp for still messaging her when she's ghosting him.

I'm weak/sending me

Meaning: Not a physical description, but rather a term used to express something really funny.

How it's used in a sentence: I'm weak from Mark in HR's dad jokes.

Or...

You're sending me with this one!

Main character

Meaning: A self love term originating from a TikTok trend where people post either a montage of their life featuring themselves as the main character or reenact popular scenes from favorite movies and TV shows.

The point is, THEY are choosing themselves as the main character in their life.

How it's used in a sentence: You're the main character of your own life.

Sus

Meaning: The same as suspicious... minus the other seven letters.

How it's used in a sentence: The way she said that was so sus.

Cap/no cap

Meaning: Nope, it's not head gear.

Cap = lies

No cap = no lies

How it's used in a sentence: I told my mom where I really was last night, no cap. She said she's not ghosting me? Such a cap.

Hits different

Meaning: This one means having a positive effect on something - think about something being so awesome that it impacts you or inspires you on a whole new level.

How it's used in a sentence: Steers fries just hits different.

High key

Meaning: See also; very or really - this one's used to express something you really want to do/see/experience/say.

How it's used in a sentence: I high key want to ask him if he's single.

Of course, the opposite of this is low key and means the opposite - you really don't want to do the things.

Drag

Meaning: When someone's criticising someone or embarrassing them publically - basically, roasting.

How it's used in a sentence: Did you hear Nicki Minaj drag Rihanna in her new song?

Slaps

Meaning: Nope, no one is getting one. It just means something is really good and is usually related to food.

How it's used in a sentence: This fried chicken slaps!

Snack

Meaning: They don't want one, they're referring to someone who looks as delicious as a snack - get it?

How it's used in a sentence: Love her, she's a total snack and main meal!

As you can see, language is constantly remixing and evolving - it's part of it's beauty... but are you keeping up?

Of course, Gen Zs also speak through memes, emojis, stickers, GIFs, videos and playlists - but let us normies take baby steps and understand these basic slang terms first.

Anyone else thinking that this adulting thing is hard, no cap?!

