[TEARJERKER] Student struggles to read speech. Gets help from kind friend
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Public speaking is scary for most people, not to mention young students giving oral presentations at school.
In the video, the student stands in front of his classmates to give a presentation.
He struggles to deliver the speech until his friend comes out to assist him. It is a beautiful moment; the student is able to flawlessly speak with his friend by his side.
