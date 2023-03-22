



The bizarre slasher film _Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey _has been banned in Hong Kong and Macau.

The horror movie was set to open in Asia on Thursday (23 March) but distributor VII Pillars confirms that cinemas have been prohibited from showing it.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out! pic.twitter.com/iGfQhafpcL ' Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) March 20, 2023

While no official reason for the ban has been given, the _Pooh _character was previously targeted by Chinese censors after a meme comparing him to President Xi Jinping surfaced.

China clamped down on references to the character, including banning the 2018 _Christopher Robin _film.

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has grossed over $1.52M at the domestic box-office.



The film cost less than $100,000 to produce. pic.twitter.com/TDQV7O3cFc ' Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2023

The independent film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, embarking on a killing spree.

Director Rhys-Frake Waterfield was able to make the film after the 95-year-old copyright on the first Winnie the Pooh story lapsed in the US in January 2020.

This article first appeared on 947 : China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film