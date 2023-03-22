China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film
The bizarre slasher film _Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey _has been banned in Hong Kong and Macau.
The horror movie was set to open in Asia on Thursday (23 March) but distributor VII Pillars confirms that cinemas have been prohibited from showing it.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out! pic.twitter.com/iGfQhafpcL' Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) March 20, 2023
While no official reason for the ban has been given, the _Pooh _character was previously targeted by Chinese censors after a meme comparing him to President Xi Jinping surfaced.
China clamped down on references to the character, including banning the 2018 _Christopher Robin _film.
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has grossed over $1.52M at the domestic box-office.' Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2023
The film cost less than $100,000 to produce. pic.twitter.com/TDQV7O3cFc
The independent film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, embarking on a killing spree.
Director Rhys-Frake Waterfield was able to make the film after the 95-year-old copyright on the first Winnie the Pooh story lapsed in the US in January 2020.
This article first appeared on 947 : China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film
More from Entertainment
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.Read More
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team
Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team.Read More
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More
On this day in '94, Aerosmith became 1st band to offer song download from web
It took 60 to 90 minutes to download 'Head First' - a song that's a mere three minutes and 14 seconds long.Read More
Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show
The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July.Read More
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would.Read More
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West
The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne chatted to former Idols finalist, Monde Msutwana, one of the artists in the production.Read More