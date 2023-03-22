A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus





Clarence Ford chats to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories on the web.

In 2021, Julius Malema had this to say about the now African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA) leader, Carl Niehaus.

MUST WATCH Julius Malema's comments on Carl Niehaus - today he is holding hands with him and Manyi. https://t.co/iUteqyAkzu ' Shareen Singh (@ShareenSingh8) March 20, 2023

So when the two were seen walking hand in hand during the EFF national shutdown, they raised eyebrows.

The shutdown was organised as a way for the EFF to hold Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for decisions he has made, which has left the country in the state that it's currently in, and ultimately, to call for Ramaphosa to be removed from his position as president.

Friedman says that it's clear that the 'anyone, but Ramaphosa' view has aligned Malema and Niehaus.

I always get nervous when you're doing that because you're not actually voting for the positive in someone, you're just trying to get rid of someone. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Malema is the master manipulator of the media. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

