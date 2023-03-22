Rock cairns: why this rock stacking practice is not as harmless as you think
Lester Kiewit speaks with Santie Gouws, registered mountain walking guide.
-
Rock cairns are stacked piles of rocks
-
These can be used by hikers and mountaineers to navigate routes
-
Cairns can have a serious negative ecological impact
Some people love rock cairns and will build their own out in nature almost as a natural form of art.
It can also have benefits for hikers as Gouws says mountaineers sometimes use them as navigational aids.
However, she says rock stacking can have an ecological impact.
She adds that these scattered rocks around footpaths provide a habitat for small animals and microscopic plants and moving these rocks can cause a disturbance.
If one just randomly picks up a rock, especially in a nature reserve, you are actually disrupting the natural habitat and home of the little insects living there.Santie Gouws, Registered Mountain Walking Guide
Gouws says that the micro-ecology on these rocks help keep the soil together and control water runoff. Moving them, she says, can contribute to soil erosion.
Listen to the audio above for more.
