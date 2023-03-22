ICC arrest warrant for Putin: Will SA nab him when he comes here in August?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr David Monyae, Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg.
-
The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia, a war crime
-
Russia is not a member of the ICC
-
Putin is set to visit South Africa later this year for a BRICS summit
A warrant has been issued for Putin’s arrest for the ‘unlawful deportation’ of Ukrainian children amid Russia's ongoing invasion.
Russia is not a member of the ICC, which creates challenges for enforcing the warrant.
This situation raises the question of whether South Africa would enforce the arrest warrant if Putin were to visit our country, as he is scheduled to do in August.
This [South Africa] is a very tiny country. It is a small power. We absolutely have no mechanisms or means to go head-on with Russia.David Monyae, Political Science and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
South Africa plays host to the 2023 BRICS summit from 22 to 24 August.
It has an obligation to execute the arrest warrant, as it is a signatory of the Rome Statute.
Monyae says that South Africa will have to find a way to handle this matter.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : GCIS.
More from Local
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing
Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.Read More
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.Read More
Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con
Andalis is a professional costume-maker from Cape Town who's won numerous cosplay competitions including the 2022 Comic Con Africa Champion of Cosplay.Read More
Nearly 600 000 measles vaccinations administered – WC Campaign Coordinator
If your child is yet to be vaccinated, the campaign runs until 31 March.Read More
Did Thabo Bester really die in a fire in prison? Or did he actually escape?
Thabo Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist, was thought to have died in a fire last year, but now people are questioning this case.Read More
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus
The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown.Read More
Cloete Murray murder: 'Sometimes it's about revenge' – Criminologist
If you're an individual who has had their resources liquidated, you may want revenge, says criminologist Guy Lamb.Read More
Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station
The practice (charging for police escort) has been suspended, says W Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as former president's team takes the stand
On Monday, the court heard from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams, who argued that the charges against the two are baseless, and that the private prosecution is an abuse of process, brought with ulterior motives.Read More
More from World
New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment
Donald Trump claimed that he would be arrested over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016.Read More
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia
Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.Read More
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.Read More
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic?
China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.Read More
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely
Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst.Read More
Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed!
Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden.Read More
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week to discuss 'strategic cooperation'
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, his first trip to Moscow in nearly four years.Read More
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala
Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga.Read More
North Korea launches 'monster missile' that can reach mainland USA
Kim Jong Un and his daughter oversaw the recent test-firing of the country's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile.Read More