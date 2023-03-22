Streaming issues? Report here
ICC arrest warrant for Putin: Will SA nab him when he comes here in August?

22 March 2023 12:29 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Vladimir Putin
International Criminal Court
War in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr David Monyae, Associate Professor of Political Science and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg.

  • The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia, a war crime

  • Russia is not a member of the ICC

  • Putin is set to visit South Africa later this year for a BRICS summit

A warrant has been issued for Putin’s arrest for the ‘unlawful deportation’ of Ukrainian children amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Russia is not a member of the ICC, which creates challenges for enforcing the warrant.

This situation raises the question of whether South Africa would enforce the arrest warrant if Putin were to visit our country, as he is scheduled to do in August.

This [South Africa] is a very tiny country. It is a small power. We absolutely have no mechanisms or means to go head-on with Russia.

David Monyae, Political Science and International Relations - University of Johannesburg
© id1974/123rf.com
© id1974/123rf.com

South Africa plays host to the 2023 BRICS summit from 22 to 24 August.

It has an obligation to execute the arrest warrant, as it is a signatory of the Rome Statute.

Monyae says that South Africa will have to find a way to handle this matter.

Listen to the interview for more.




