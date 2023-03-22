Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at... 28 June 2023 7:02 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues All the news you need to know. 28 June 2023 2:46 PM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
View all Politics
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
View all Business
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update.... 28 June 2023 4:47 PM
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts University is an important phase in a young person’s life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge. 28 June 2023 3:40 PM
Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk! On this day (28 June) in 1971, the billionaire business magnate Elon Musk was born. 28 June 2023 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to! 28 June 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

22 March 2023 12:22 PM
by AFP
Tags:
Gay rights
Uganda
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.

KAMPALA - Amnesty International urged Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni Wednesday to reject a tough anti-gay bill passed by parliament, warning it was "a grave assault" on LGBTQ people.

Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.

Homosexuality is already illegal in the conservative East African nation and it was not immediately clear what new penalties had been agreed.

"This ambiguous, vaguely worded law even criminalises those who 'promote' homosexuality," Amnesty's east and southern Africa director, Tigere Chagutah, said.

Lawmakers amended significant portions of the original draft legislation with all but one speaking in favour of the bill.

MP Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, a member of Museveni's National Resistance Movement, party who spoke against the bill, told AFP that offenders would face life imprisonment or even the death penalty for "aggravated" offences.

Amnesty said Museveni "must urgently veto this appalling legislation", adding that it would "institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice" against the LGBTQ community.

The discussion about the bill in parliament has been laced with homophobic language and Museveni himself last week referred to gay people as "these deviants".

Nevertheless, the 78-year-old leader has consistently signalled he does not view the issue as a priority, and would prefer to maintain good relations with Western donors and investors.

Uganda is notorious for its intolerance of homosexuality - which was criminalised under colonial-era laws.

But since independence from Britain in 1962 there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity.

In 2014, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill that called for life in prison for people caught having gay sex.

A court later struck down the law on a technicality, but it had already sparked international condemnation, with some Western nations freezing or redirecting millions of dollars of government aid in response.

Last week, police said they had arrested six men for "practising homosexuality" in the southern lakeside town of Jinja.

Another six men were arrested on the same charge on Sunday, according to police.


This article first appeared on EWN : Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill




22 March 2023 12:22 PM
by AFP
Tags:
Gay rights
Uganda
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

More from Africa

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job

27 June 2023 11:55 AM

Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (with finger raised) makes a point at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris on 23 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID

23 June 2023 6:27 PM

Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This photograph taken on 1 January 2023, shows an inside view of a damaged room of the regional Children’s Hospital after a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Kherson, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

21 June 2023 4:05 PM

The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws

9 June 2023 3:44 PM

Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa

8 June 2023 11:45 AM

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

5 June 2023 8:23 AM

More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos, Nigeria (Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/126887487@N04/)

'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'

2 June 2023 11:45 AM

Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons (user: Nuno Coimbra)

'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit

31 May 2023 12:31 PM

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

Politics Local

Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this

Lifestyle

THESE are the best portable radios on the market according to CapeTalk listeners

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Banyana Banyana primed for World Cup

28 June 2023 11:36 PM

Molefi Ntseki rises to Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane lowered to assistant

28 June 2023 11:09 PM

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents threaten total shutdown

28 June 2023 9:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA