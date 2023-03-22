Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill
KAMPALA - Amnesty International urged Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni Wednesday to reject a tough anti-gay bill passed by parliament, warning it was "a grave assault" on LGBTQ people.
Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.
Homosexuality is already illegal in the conservative East African nation and it was not immediately clear what new penalties had been agreed.
"This ambiguous, vaguely worded law even criminalises those who 'promote' homosexuality," Amnesty's east and southern Africa director, Tigere Chagutah, said.
Lawmakers amended significant portions of the original draft legislation with all but one speaking in favour of the bill.
MP Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, a member of Museveni's National Resistance Movement, party who spoke against the bill, told AFP that offenders would face life imprisonment or even the death penalty for "aggravated" offences.
Amnesty said Museveni "must urgently veto this appalling legislation", adding that it would "institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice" against the LGBTQ community.
The discussion about the bill in parliament has been laced with homophobic language and Museveni himself last week referred to gay people as "these deviants".
Nevertheless, the 78-year-old leader has consistently signalled he does not view the issue as a priority, and would prefer to maintain good relations with Western donors and investors.
Uganda is notorious for its intolerance of homosexuality - which was criminalised under colonial-era laws.
But since independence from Britain in 1962 there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity.
In 2014, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill that called for life in prison for people caught having gay sex.
A court later struck down the law on a technicality, but it had already sparked international condemnation, with some Western nations freezing or redirecting millions of dollars of government aid in response.
Last week, police said they had arrested six men for "practising homosexuality" in the southern lakeside town of Jinja.
Another six men were arrested on the same charge on Sunday, according to police.
This article first appeared on EWN : Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill
Source : AFP
More from Africa
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job
Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case.Read More
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID
Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.Read More
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws
Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.Read More
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa
By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers
More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.Read More
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'
Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.Read More