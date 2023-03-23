Whistleblowers: 'We need to put pressure on govt to act with speed'





Thabo Shole Mashao interviews Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson and founder of The Public Interest SA.

The Public Interest SA is calling on the government to act decisively in protecting the livelihoods of whistleblowers, who often lose everything when they speak out against corruption.

We are very much complicit through our silence, muted advocacy, and complicit in our duty to serve our whistleblowers. Tebogo Khaas, Chairman - The Public Interest SA

We failed to make sure that their mental health is taken care off and we need to put pressure on those in power to act with speed. Tebogo Khaas, Chairman - The Public Interest SA

