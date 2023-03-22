Did Thabo Bester really die in a fire in prison? Or did he actually escape?





Lester Kiewit speaks with GroundUp journalist, Daniel Steyn.

Thabo Bester is thought to have died in a fire last year

Steyn says evidence suggests that the body found in the cell was not Bester’s

He says photos were leaked of a man who looked like Bester shopping in Sandton

Bester AKA the ‘Facebook Rapist’ was known for luring unsuspecting victims via Facebook and raping them.

He is also said to have murdered Nomfundo Tyhulu, who was dating him, at a bed and breakfast in Cape Town.

He was eventually arrested and sentenced and was reported to have died in a fire in prison last year.

However, according to Steyn, there is compelling evidence to show that there were suspicious circumstances around the fire.

That raises questions over whether he actually died in the fire or whether he escaped. Daniel Steyn, Journalist - GroundUp

He says the autopsy of the body that was found in the cell shortly after the fire, showed that the person had died from a blunt force head injury before the fire broke out.

He adds that the body that was found was 25cm shorter than Bester.

Steyn says pictures, which leaked to them of a person who looked very much like Bester shopping in Sandton with Dr Nandipha Magudumana, a celebrity aesthetics doctor, raises further questions.

He says that Magudumana had also approached the high court in May last year to have Bester’s body returned to her, as she reportedly said she was his "customary law wife".

The plot thickens every day as we are uncovering more evidence. Daniel Steyn, Journalist - GroundUp

Our articles so far on Thabo Bester's escape (and, yes, at this point the evidence is convincing that he did escape) are here:

Steyn says that the police are aware of the information they have published and the investigation is ongoing.

However, he says the department of correctional services stands by its 3 May 2022 statement, which says Bester died in the fire.

