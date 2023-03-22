Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes
If you're here, Ramadan Kareem!
During this sacred month, loadshedding and rushing to get something to eat before the electricity goes off is an added stress you don't need.
So prep ahead and avoid the last-minute rush with these loadshedding-proof light bites that's best served, cold.
1) Chocolate-dipped dates
Dates are a staple on any iftar table, but when loadshedding hits, make them extra appealing by filling them with peanut butter and dipping them in chocolate.
Find the recipe from @moribyan on TikTok...
@moribyan Reply to @idk20x Recipe #2 ♬ Juicy - Doja Cat
2) Tuna salad tacos/wraps
This one's easy-peasy!
Simply stuff tinned tuna salad into store-bought hard or soft taco shells - it's perfect to eat without heating up.
Watch recipes from @demimeals and @chefsaf on TikTok below...
@demimeals Tuna salad tacos #MakeADogsDay #myfinALLYmoment #peppers #dinner #tunasalad #dinnerwithme #foodie #food #foodtiktok #foodies #foodlover #foodietiktok #foodies #recipes #recipesoftiktok #lowcalorie #trysomethingnew #lowcalorierecipe #lowcaldinner #tacos ♬ My Family (from "The Addams Family") - Migos & KAROL G & Snoop Dogg & Rock Mafia
@chefsaf #taco #tacorecipe #tacolife #tacorecipes #tunasalad #tunasaladrecipe #healthyrecipe #retetesanatoase #mancare #retete #snackrecipe #dinner ♬ original sound - safanaalrawi0
3) Loaded veggie sandwiches
This one's for the vegetarians or vegans and is simply loaded with gourmet greens.
Top tip: If there's no time to toast the bread before loadshedding, fresh slices work perfectly well, too.
Find the recipe @cleanfoodiecravings on TikTok
@cleanfoodiecravings This veggie sandwich did things to me. Soo good! Recipe for the spread is coming soon. Seasoning is from @balanced_bites #sandwich #cookingtiktok #fyp ♬ huephoria - Septober
4) Frozen yoghurt bark
For the 'something sweet' lovers, here's the easiest thing to prep ahead, freeze and enjoy for iftar or suhoor.
Find the recipe by @nickiieats on TikTok.
@nickiieats ✨better than ice cream✨ #yogurtbark #desserttiktok #dessert ♬ original sound - I like to eat 😋
5) Noodle bowls
This is a clever way to prep no-cook ingredients like tuna, cucumber, carrots and cabbage beforehand and just assemble when it's time to eat.
Top Tip: if you're not keen on noodles as a base, try rice or lettuce.
These bowls can be super versatile and filled with any toppings you or your family typically enjoy - think tuna or shredded chicken with corn, cabbage and other vegetables on a bed of noodles or rice.
Find the recipe from @plantbaseddrd on TikTok.
@plantbasedrd Garlic Sesame Noodles with no chopping or stove top required. Also, feel free to use pre-shredded veggies. #nocook #veganrecipes #noodles ♬ original sound - Catherine, MS, RD
6) Pasta salad... with just five ingredients
Once you've prepped your pasta before the electricity goes off... five ingredients is all it takes to bring this creamy curry noodle salad to life.
The best part is - it's best served cold so no warming up is required!
TopTip: Add rotisserie chicken or tuna to bulk it up.
Find the recipe by Foodies of South Africa on YouTube.
And that's it!
Here's to a blessed month - we hope these recipes make your life a little easier to prep for iftar during loadshedding.
This article first appeared on KFM : Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tuna_pasta_salad.jpg
More from Lifestyle
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.Read More
Nearly 600 000 measles vaccinations administered – WC Campaign Coordinator
If your child is yet to be vaccinated, the campaign runs until 31 March.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about Ramadan
The holy month of Ramadan starts on Thursday (23 March).Read More
Here's why more people should be going on solo dates
Take yourself out on a solo date, you deserve it!Read More
Can you speak Gen Z?
Be honest now, how many Gen Z slang terms on this list do you REALLY know the meaning of?Read More
[TEARJERKER] Student struggles to read speech. Gets help from kind friend
This will melt your heart. A student from Laerskool Laeveld in Mpumalanga has difficulty reading a speech until he gets help.Read More
Rock cairns: why this rock stacking practice is not as harmless as you think
The practice of rock cairning or stacking rocks has become popular around the world, but it can have ecological consequences.Read More
Shop for a cause at this weekend's SPCA thrift sale
For R100, 'bag-a-bargain' by filling up a bag with anything you like and get FREE books - all funds go to the SPCA.Read More
World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers
It is World Optometry Week from 19 to 25 March. If you have not been keeping an eye on your vision, now is the time to start.Read More