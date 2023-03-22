Here's why more people should be going on solo dates
Being alone is not always a bad thing.
In fact, being alone does not necessarily mean that you are lonely, but rather would like to enjoy some time to yourself.
Solo dates might take some time getting used to, but they can be rewarding in the long run, making you feel independent and powerful.
Not yet convinced?
Here’s why you should start taking yourself out on solo dates:
It builds your confidence
In all honesty, self-dating is one of those things where you have to endure short-term pain for a long-term gain.
You can ease into the process by going to a coffee shop or doing grocery shopping alone.
Over time, you will build your confidence and work your way up to a proper restaurant experience - for one.
Time alone with good food and no pressure to strike up a conversation? Sounds like heaven to me.
Learn more about yourself
Solo dates are the perfect opportunity to get to know yourself better, because believe it or not, there are aspects of yourself that you might not know all that well.
We are constantly changing and growing individuals, so why not give yourself room to grow.
Get to know what you want from a relationship
In the same way that solo dates will help you learn more about yourself, it can also help you determine your preferences and boundaries for future relationships.
If you realise that you don’t need anyone to have fun, the risk of settling in a relationship may be lower.
A lack of independence can, however, lead to a relationship where you find yourself compromising on the things that you don’t really want.
This article first appeared on 947 : Here's why more people should be going on solo dates
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/woman-model-food-drink-coffee-2346309/
More from Lifestyle
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.Read More
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute
"I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards.Read More
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa
The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs.Read More
[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life
A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More