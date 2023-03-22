The Midday Report Express: Zuma's private prosecution moves forward





Former President Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Advocate Billy Downer and News24 reporter Karyn Maughan continues today. Journalists across the country have spoken out against the prosecution calling it a bullying tactic meant to muzzle and intimidate the media. Should Zuma prevail, it would be a blow to freedom of the press, they say.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Qaanitah Hunter of the South African National Editors' Forum to learn more.

It's an effort to intimidate her, to silence us, and more importantly, to send a chilling effect to the rest of the media fraternity: 'you dare report on Jacob Zuma, you will be sitting in a courtroom'. [...] Qaanitah Hunter, Secretary General - SANEF

Again, this is an effort to make journalism a crime. Qaanitah Hunter, Secretary General - SANEF

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Tshwane Council makes another attempt to elect a mayor.

Parliament to debate proposal to remove the Speaker of the House

