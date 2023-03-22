Nearly 600 000 measles vaccinations administered – WC Campaign Coordinator
Clarence Ford interviews Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.
- Children from the age of six months old can receive their primary measles vaccine and their second at 12 months old
- Children between the ages of five and six are the most affected
- Latest data shows that nearly 600 000 vaccines have been administered
A total of over 600 000 measles vaccines have been administered provisionally as part of the measles vaccination campaign that runs until 31 March.
RELATED: Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway
Botha weighs in:
- This is not the usual measles vaccine campaign that's run every five years – this campaign is in response to the outbreak that started in June last year
- According to the World Health Organization's definition of an outbreak, the occurrence of three or more confirmed cases in a health facility/district/sub-district within one month, an outbreak was only declared in February of this year
- Children from the age of six months can receive their primary vaccine and their second one at 12 months – there was a slight dip during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Currently, children between the ages of five and nine are mostly affected – questions whether it was due to the pandemic, or imported cases from other provinces
- The vaccine doesn't grant total immunity, however, it does make it less severe and life threatening
- The latest update indicates nearly 600 000 administrated vaccinations
- Currently, only 35% of the province is covered with the measles booster shot
- The province is hoping to reach 1.7 million vaccinations, however, 95% which is considered as herd immunity, would be fantastic
With currently 11 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in the Western Cape, the province is encouraging parents, guardians and caregivers to take their children to get vaccinated.
You have been vaccinated, you can still contract measles, but you shouldn't get it as a severe case.Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
