Nearly 600 000 measles vaccinations administered – WC Campaign Coordinator





Clarence Ford interviews Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator.

Children from the age of six months old can receive their primary measles vaccine and their second at 12 months old

Children between the ages of five and six are the most affected

Latest data shows that nearly 600 000 vaccines have been administered

A total of over 600 000 measles vaccines have been administered provisionally as part of the measles vaccination campaign that runs until 31 March.

Alyssa du Preez decided to have her four-year-old daughter, Ryleigh du Preez, inoculated against measles on 15 February 2023. Picture: Supplied

RELATED: Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway

Botha weighs in:

This is not the usual measles vaccine campaign that's run every five years – this campaign is in response to the outbreak that started in June last year

According to the World Health Organization's definition of an outbreak, the occurrence of three or more confirmed cases in a health facility/district/sub-district within one month, an outbreak was only declared in February of this year

Children from the age of six months can receive their primary vaccine and their second one at 12 months – there was a slight dip during the Covid-19 pandemic

Currently, children between the ages of five and nine are mostly affected – questions whether it was due to the pandemic, or imported cases from other provinces

The vaccine doesn't grant total immunity, however, it does make it less severe and life threatening

The latest update indicates nearly 600 000 administrated vaccinations

Currently, only 35% of the province is covered with the measles booster shot

The province is hoping to reach 1.7 million vaccinations, however, 95% which is considered as herd immunity, would be fantastic

With currently 11 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in the Western Cape, the province is encouraging parents, guardians and caregivers to take their children to get vaccinated.

You have been vaccinated, you can still contract measles, but you shouldn't get it as a severe case. Sonia Botha, Western Cape measles booster vaccination campaign coordinator

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.