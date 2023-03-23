[LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?
It is not just potholes that are becoming a frustration; there are a number of other issues with failing municipal infrastructure, says Jaap Kelder, Chairperson of the National Taxpayers Union.
The whole political system is failing us. Parliament is failing us. The whole government is failing us. What other option do residents have but to take action to ensure at least the minimum standards of living?Jaap Kelder, Chairman - National Taxpayers Union
Should private citizens be taking over the repair of infrastructure when government service delivery has failed?
Lester Kiewit also speaks to road engineer Andrew Laatz and Northern Cape resident Johan Grabe:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel
According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.Read More
[WATCH] Tornado hits parts of Durban causing fear and panic among residents
Residents feared it would resemble the floods of April 2022 that killed over 400 people.Read More
[FLOOD PICS] Man drowns amid KZN floods, many injured with 40 emergency callouts
A search for the man's body will shortly be underway, after being suspended due to poor weather conditions.Read More
Fikile Mbalula in row over frozen luxury Bryanston house
The paper trail indicates that the R3 million loan to Mbalula to help him purchase the Bryanston house ultimately came from Lottery grant money.Read More
MORE rain is coming! WC Disaster Management mulls declaring natural disaster
The City of Cape Town is hard at work to mop up after last week’s life-threatening floods.Read More
SAPS, NPA and Western Cape government form task team to tackle taxi violence
The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will form part of the special unit.Read More
Severe weather warning issued for southeastern parts of KZN
Severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected in that part of the province. The weather service said that this could lead to localised flooding.Read More
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders
Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money ShowRead More
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?
Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discusses the role that special employment programmes are playing in a difficult context.Read More