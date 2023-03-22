'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group, in The Money Show's advertising slot.
- The national shutdown organised by the EFF this week did not draw as many supporters as the hype suggested
- However, Julius Malema and his party are great at getting their message across consistently contends the Ornico Group's Orestic Patricios
Say what you will about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema and his party are a very effective messaging machine says Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group).
He discusses their communication strategy with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show's advertising slot.
It's important to understand the EFF's target market Patricios says - they are communicating to this particular market and not necessarily to everybody.
The target market for the EFF is really the youngsters, the disenfranchised, but also voters who don't really have a home. Remember when we were young we all wanted to change the system... to fight something. I think Malema's done a really great job from that perspective.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
There are many South Africans who want to move away from the ANC without being 100% sure where to go, which means they're stuck without a political home Patricios comments.
He emphasizes the 9 million people who chose not to vote in the last election and that Malema has his eye on them.
When you look at the EFF and specifically Julius Malema, he's a brilliant storyteller... He's emotional and telling emotional stories is always incredible, and that's what is important about communication.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Malema went up from 6.3% of the vote in 2014 to 10.8% in 2019... He doesn't need a lot of the 9 million... He just needs to move from 10% to let's say 14-15%. He's already a kingmaker in coalition politics, so that will make a huge difference to him.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
While Malema perhaps didn't get people out en masse on the streets this week, Patricios believes that when it comes to the ballot box his key messaging around trying to change the system will bear fruit.
What about the effect of Malema's liking for the high life and the allegations about senior party members' involvement in the looting of VBS Bank?
The bar is already set quite low in the current political environment, Patricios quips.
It doesn't matter the political party really - they're all wearing Gucci and the rest of it, so it's not differentiating the EFF. If you look at the other parties, their messaging is also all over the place. I think the EFF is actually much more focused in terms of their messaging.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
Those people not sure of who to vote for, he needs to just shift and nudge a small percentage across to his party and that's a big difference in terms of the the space he's going to play in.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
in the short term I think he's just really looking to become the power broker in that space if the ANC drops below 50%.Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group
To listen to the full conversation, scroll up for the audio
