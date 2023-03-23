Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account
Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.
- Standard Bank is the one bank in South Africa that sometimes recycles accounts when you close them
- This is allowed after three years in terms of Pasa regulations
There is one bank in South Africa that recycles old accounts, which can lead to a mess of trouble.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler likens the practice to mobile operators taking back and recycling your number if there's been no activity on your SIM for three months.
In the case of Standard Bank, it reserves the right to recycle your account three years after you have closed it.
"And the Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa) allows for that, would you believe!"
Knowler relates the horror story of one Standard Bank client who closed her account more than eight years ago.
In July 2014, the small business owner moved her business account from Standard to Nedbank.
Mrs W informed Sars of her new account number, and in September 2020 the Receiver deposited a refund of R11 000 into that Nedbank account.
In 2020 however, when Sars transferred several years' worth of refunds after a protracted dispute, they chose to do the EFT into her old Standard Bank account. It was a big amount - around R477 000.
Having been alerted to this, Standard managed to recover R448 000 of that money and return it to Sars, which in turn paid it to Mrs W.
She was still short R28 800 - money which the new owner of her old account number chose to spend, Knowler reports.
When the bank refused to pay, Mrs W's husband lodged a complaint with the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS).
The Ombud sided with Standard because the bank had acted within Pasa's rules in re-allocating the account three years after it was closed.
There were also no grounds to hold the bank liable for the failure by Sars to make payment into the correct account.
Her claim could be directed to Sars for failing to adhere to the payment instruction, the OBS said. She was also entitled to claim the funds from the beneficiary account holder who was unjustifiably enriched by the transfer from Sars.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler has advised the client to now lodge a complaint with the office of the Tax Ombud.
The bottom line:
If you closed your Standard Bank account more than three years ago, make VERY sure that any person or company which owes you money or wants to gift you, knows your current bank account details.
For more detail, listen to the audio at the top of the article
Source : Photo by Unsplash: https://unsplash.com/photos/sLrw_Cx6u_I
