BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine, about BP's announcement.
- Why has oil and gas giant BP decided to stop its refuelling service for airports in South Africa?
- While there is speculation it may have to do with SA's support for Russia, an aviation expert gives more credence to speculation that PetroSA is trying to muscle in on the deal
British oil and gas giant BP has decided to stop servicing airports in South Africa.
A statement from BP Southern Africa did not give much detail for the reasoning behind the decision.
"As part of good business practice" Air BP reviews its portfolio on a continuous basis it said.
In light of its latest review, a decision was taken to exit all of bp’s aviation activities, as operator at the airports, and direct supplier to airlines, in South Africa. The decision was made as a result of Air bp’s current global business strategy.Hamlet Morule, Head of Communications & External Affairs - bp Southern Africa
BP already withdrew from Cape Town International Airport effective 31 January 2023.
Aviation fuel activities will stop at East London and George Airports on 31 March.
BP says it's also sent out communications that it will stop aviation activities at OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports on 30 April.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine.
BP's decision coupled with recent "little outbreaks of" fuel crises is bad for the aviation industry Leitch says.
In turn this has knock-on effects for tourism and GDP growth, he adds.
Leitch doesn't give much credence to speculation that South Africa's support for Russia and resulting international pressure on the oil giant is behind BP's decision.
There is a strong sense in the industry that national oil company PetroSA muscling in on the deal is a more likely factor, he says.
PetroSA is a function of the Department of Energy and it shouldn't be trying to compete with the private sector, but this is what we strongly suspect is going down.Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It means that PetroSA is muscling in as a fuel supplier and in a sense forcing out the private sector contractors... That will have an enormous effect on airline costs if fuel does go up because a well-run airline should have fuel in the order of 30-40% of its total costs.Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
It's worth bearing in mind, he adds, that Sasol supplies over 20% of jet fuel to OR Tambo.
Although Sasol is ostensibly a private publicly-listed company I think it still falls under PetroSA. Again, i think theres a worry that the market is just being interfered with and it will have knock-on effects in terms of the quality of supply.Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
For more detail, listen to the audio at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/chalabala/chalabala2008/chalabala200800031/153687102-ground-service-before-flight-refueling-of-airplane-at-airport.jpg
More from Business
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist
Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production.Read More
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.Read More
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing
Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.Read More
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.Read More
Tencent releases weak earnings report, profits down 16%
The Naspers/Prosus-owned Chinese behemoth released a weak earnings report on Wednesday.Read More
Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding
Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding.Read More
UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company
The UK was the first Western nation to impose a ban on the consulting firm after it emerged that it had a hand in compromising the South African Revenue Service.Read More
Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.Read More
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'
Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.Read More
Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case
The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multibillion-rand contract that Eskom entered into in 2015.Read More
Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works upgrade projects get the greenlight
Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has greenlit two construction projects linked to the upgrade of Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works.Read More
Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister
The minister was visiting Eskom's poorly performing coal-fired power stations to establish comprehensive a plan to improve their energy efficiency.Read More
DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails
The Democratic Alliance's call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee failed when 135 MPs voted for it, while 204 voted against it.Read More
[LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?
The state of our roads is dire in some parts of the country, with private entities beginning to take over the repair of potholes.Read More
Whistleblowers: 'We need to put pressure on govt to act with speed'
Patricia Mashale fled to an unknown location after exposing alleged corruption in the police service.Read More
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing
Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.Read More
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.Read More