Vodacom Business turning problems into new possibilities





From climate change and energy issues to the rising cost to do business in Africa amidst skills shortages and disrupted supply chains, enterprises of every size are facing immense challenges right now. Vodacom Business knows that in the world of business, obstacles reign. As a techco that believes technology can empower enterprises to thrive, Vodacom Business is unveiling its new brand strategy that has been designed to help organisations turn these problems into possibilities, with the new tagline ‘Turn to Us’.

Businesses now more than ever are seeking support, but in such an uncertain operating environment, who do they turn to for guidance? In addition, digital technology can play a key role in strengthening business resilience and boosting productivity, but many enterprises lack the expertise to use connectivity effectively. At Vodacom Business, we are listening more to what our clients want and need, and working with them to find solutions together so that they can achieve their goals in these tough times. Our new brand vision is to be a trusted partner for businesses, empower them with technology solutions that drive progress and inspire innovation, and become a part of their success story. William Mzimba, Chief Officer - Vodacom Business

Vodacom Business’s new brand positioning, underscored by recent market research and critical client insights, highlighted an opportunity across small to large businesses for a trusted partner, who could provide customisable, reliable and affordable connectivity products and services. The changing economic landscape requires businesses like Vodacom to be more attentive to collaborating with clients to help them succeed.

Vodacom Business offers enterprise clients a full suite of mobile, wireless, satellite and fixed-line connectivity solutions, internet and virtual private network services, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, cloud hosting and security services, as well as eGovernment services. The Turn to Us campaign builds on the brand’s B2B journey, in which it has been supporting digital transformation in targeted industries, including mining and manufacturing, retail and logistics, the public sector and small to medium enterprises (SMEs), in South Africa and markets across Africa.

We are now taking Vodacom Business one step further, as a collaborative connectivity partner, to help harness the potential of all businesses, which are critical for our continent’s sustainable socio-economic development. Our strategy supports the Vodacom Group’s broader purpose of going further together in driving a digital future where no one is left behind. William Mzimba, Chief Officer - Vodacom Business

The rebranding campaign, accompanied by emotive radio and TV commercials, showcases and brings to life how businesses can find new opportunities through adversity with the support of Vodacom Business and its technology solutions.

Listen to the conversation below to learn more...