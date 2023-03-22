How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping? Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discu... 27 June 2023 7:45 PM
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Local
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding struc... 27 June 2023 8:44 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
View all Business
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 27 June 2023 7:54 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review

22 March 2023 5:29 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bad debt
Debt review
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
debt counsellors

"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

Pippa Hudson interviews consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler (skip to 22:07).

  • There are registered debt counsellors that are not being transparent with the service they're wanting to provide
  • When a debt counsellor phones to offer a debt review, they need to ask if you're over indebted
  • As the consumer, you need to read all documents carefully, prior to signing

A debt review according to Knowler is a legal process by the National Credit Act, designed to hep over indebted customers rehabilitate.

These are for clients that are still earning an income, but their debt is greater than what they're able to pay each month, she adds.

Pixabay.com, 2019
Pixabay.com, 2019

RELATED: Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

Knowler says that the role of a debt counsellor is to asses your needs and wants and look at adjustments that can be made in your lifestyle to cut down on costs.

Additionally, they will negotiate with your credit providers to reduce costs.

When you're under a debt review, you aren't able to accumulate additional debt and once your review is complete, your credit record will be cleared, says Knowler.

It's helped thousands and thousands of people.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

While this service has helped many in debt, there are registered debt counsellors that claim to provide services that would fall under a debt review, without using the actual term 'debt review'.

Additionally, they do not explain the terms and conditions of a review or the fact that they would then have control over your finances.

Knowler adds that many times they don't ask the customer if they're indebted, which is very important.

Knowler says that a debt review is a very 'serious and legal thing' and once you're in it, it's very difficult to get out of it.

The main way to avoid this is to read documents very carefully before signing anything, says Knowler.

Additionally, she suggests going straight to the National Credit Regulator to file a complaint.

It really is their job; they regulate the industry, they are regulating these people and so they have a duty of care to help those people who are duped.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Never sign a form without reading every word of it.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




22 March 2023 5:29 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Bad debt
Debt review
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
debt counsellors

More from Local

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders

27 June 2023 9:49 PM

Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?

27 June 2023 7:45 PM

Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discusses the role that special employment programmes are playing in a difficult context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A tornado swept through Durban North on 27 June 2023, injuring two people and causing infrastructure damage. Pictures: Twitter/screenshots

WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban

27 June 2023 5:45 PM

Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape

27 June 2023 5:17 PM

Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trendobjects/123rf.com

SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

27 June 2023 3:38 PM

The province has been hit by heavy rainfall that has resulted in severe flooding that has damaged road infrastructure and left residents destitute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

27 June 2023 3:08 PM

Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on 26 June 2023 where 31 Basotho nationals were killed. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage

27 June 2023 1:49 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents from Imizamo Yethu protest outside the Cape Town Civic Centre. Residents protested against the ongoing super-blocking process in the informal settlement. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

6 years after devastating fires, what came of the re-blocking in Imizamo Yethu?

27 June 2023 1:04 PM

"It only happened in one area and then it stopped because of all the court cases", Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader in Imizamo Yethu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders

27 June 2023 9:49 PM

Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ piter2121/123rf.com

Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases

27 June 2023 8:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding structure introduced with Prosus two years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?

27 June 2023 7:45 PM

Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discusses the role that special employment programmes are playing in a difficult context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is hope for South Africa's economy. © gesrey/123rf.com

Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst

27 June 2023 9:51 AM

The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

27 June 2023 7:36 AM

How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr

26 June 2023 8:46 PM

gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023 8:27 PM

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung's latest MICRO-LED TV technology. Image: www.samsung.com

Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV

26 June 2023 8:13 PM

Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Jolien Boumkwo's Instagram post: @jolienboumkwo

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

27 June 2023 2:17 PM

Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute

27 June 2023 12:32 PM

"I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa

27 June 2023 12:15 PM

The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube video, Save the Chimps YouTube channel

[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life

27 June 2023 12:08 PM

A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The set of 'Shaka iLembe'. Photo: Twitter/@NomzamoMbatha

‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes

27 June 2023 10:24 AM

The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bo-Kaap. Wikimedia Commons/ Ad Meskens

[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'

26 June 2023 3:11 PM

Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by GuitarStrummer56

Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o

26 June 2023 1:23 PM

The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award

26 June 2023 1:17 PM

The Avenger just can't stop winning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celine Dion. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anirudh Koul

Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy

26 June 2023 1:08 PM

In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

Local

As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?

Business Local

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

Entertainment Lifestyle Athletics

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Kuhlasele isishingishane enyakatho neTheku, iyancipha imisebenzi

27 June 2023 11:58 PM

'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi

27 June 2023 11:54 PM

The day that was: KZN tornado/WC’s thunderstorms, recovering trapped Zama Zamas

27 June 2023 11:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA