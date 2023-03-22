Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a... 22 March 2023 6:51 PM
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review "Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist. 22 March 2023 5:29 PM
Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con Andalis is a professional costume-maker from Cape Town who's won numerous cosplay competitions including the 2022 Comic Con Africa... 22 March 2023 5:07 PM
View all Local
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
View all Politics
Tencent releases weak earnings report, profits down 16% The Naspers/Prosus-owned Chinese behemoth released a weak earnings report on Wednesday. 22 March 2023 12:04 PM
Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding. 22 March 2023 8:03 AM
UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company The UK was the first Western nation to impose a ban on the consulting firm after it emerged that it had a hand in compromising the... 22 March 2023 6:41 AM
View all Business
Nearly 600 000 measles vaccinations administered – WC Campaign Coordinator If your child is yet to be vaccinated, the campaign runs until 31 March. 22 March 2023 4:25 PM
Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes The last thing you need is loadshedding interrupting the end of a fasting day - here are six light recipes to break fast with. 22 March 2023 3:39 PM
[LISTEN] What you need to know about Ramadan The holy month of Ramadan starts on Thursday (23 March). 22 March 2023 3:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
View all Sport
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89! Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl. 22 March 2023 11:11 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
ICC arrest warrant for Putin: Will SA nab him when he comes here in August? The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 22 March 2023 12:29 PM
New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment Donald Trump claimed that he would be arrested over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016. 22 March 2023 7:14 AM
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead

22 March 2023 8:26 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Boxing
Brian Mitchell
Boxing South Africa

Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country.

Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion and boxing hall of famer, Brian Mitchell believes that boxing in South Africa is alive and not as in as much trouble as people think it is.

Mitchell, who now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country as well as provides them with a platform to showcase their talents through his work with Golden Gloves promotions.

Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mitchell says there is wonderful talent in the country.

We are not lagging behind. I don’t why people are always saying there is something wrong with boxing. The other sports have grown amazingly well. We can’t compare ourselves to America that has so many more people than we do. For a country of only 60 million people we have done pretty well and continue to do so.

Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
brian-1jpg

Mitchell, who is also a boxing commentator for Supersport, added that the media needs to do more in order to bring boxing to the forefront.

The media does need to take a bit of blame for not making the public aware of boxers in the country. There needs to be more exposure for these guys. We do what we can for every fighter out there. We do need the media and we need to look after the people who can’t afford the subscriptions to help the sport grow, I’m not sure how we do it but it needs to be done.

Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
brian-2jpg

The 62-year-old also revealed that South Africa’s current boxing star Kevin Lerena is set to feature in a new weight division.

He was a very good cruiserweight. Now there’s a bridgerweight division which sits between the WBC’s cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, that he is competing in. He is fighting on the 13 May and its big for SA. It’s a new division that I believe Kevin can dominate. Hopefully the division will suit him better. It’s all new but it’s exciting.

Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion

Watch below for the full interview with Brian Mitchell:


This article first appeared on 947 : Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead




22 March 2023 8:26 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Boxing
Brian Mitchell
Boxing South Africa

More from Sport

Clive Barker makes a speech at the memorial of John Shoes Moshoeu. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 8:14 PM

Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artea18/123rf.com

New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments

20 March 2023 3:23 PM

Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates in his match against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during the BNP Paribas Open on 13 March 2023 in Indian Wells, California. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP

Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10

20 March 2023 12:24 PM

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell (C) and teammate Tom Latham (L) celebrate Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (R) being caught during day four of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 20 March 2023. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series

20 March 2023 12:22 PM

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nick

Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!

17 March 2023 9:26 AM

Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australian former professional surfer Blake Johnston after breaking the record for the world's longest surf session on Cronulla Beach in Sydney on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours

17 March 2023 7:45 AM

Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during a press conference at SAFA House on 12 May 2021. Picture: @bafanabafana/Twitter

Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers

16 March 2023 7:58 PM

Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games in Limpopo in 2022. Picture: Supplied.

'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games

16 March 2023 1:05 PM

Did you know that you can support a South African athlete?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes

15 March 2023 7:49 PM

The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed as Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level

15 March 2023 8:28 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Jon Patricios, a concussion specialist and founder of the South African Sports Concussion Centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

IMF warns South Africa economy risks stagnation

22 March 2023 9:53 PM

Implementation of govt's energy plan scrutinised in court

22 March 2023 9:18 PM

Judgment reserved in Zuma's private prosecution of Downer, Maughan

22 March 2023 8:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA