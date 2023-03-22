Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead
Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion and boxing hall of famer, Brian Mitchell believes that boxing in South Africa is alive and not as in as much trouble as people think it is.
Mitchell, who now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country as well as provides them with a platform to showcase their talents through his work with Golden Gloves promotions.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mitchell says there is wonderful talent in the country.
We are not lagging behind. I don’t why people are always saying there is something wrong with boxing. The other sports have grown amazingly well. We can’t compare ourselves to America that has so many more people than we do. For a country of only 60 million people we have done pretty well and continue to do so.Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
Mitchell, who is also a boxing commentator for Supersport, added that the media needs to do more in order to bring boxing to the forefront.
The media does need to take a bit of blame for not making the public aware of boxers in the country. There needs to be more exposure for these guys. We do what we can for every fighter out there. We do need the media and we need to look after the people who can’t afford the subscriptions to help the sport grow, I’m not sure how we do it but it needs to be done.Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
The 62-year-old also revealed that South Africa’s current boxing star Kevin Lerena is set to feature in a new weight division.
He was a very good cruiserweight. Now there’s a bridgerweight division which sits between the WBC’s cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, that he is competing in. He is fighting on the 13 May and its big for SA. It’s a new division that I believe Kevin can dominate. Hopefully the division will suit him better. It’s all new but it’s exciting.Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
Watch below for the full interview with Brian Mitchell:
This article first appeared on 947 : Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead
More from Sport
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health
Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.Read More
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments
Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..Read More
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.Read More
New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series
Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.Read More
Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!
Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments.Read More
Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours
Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours.Read More
Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers
Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week.Read More
'Adopt' a Special Olympics athlete ahead of the Summer Games
Did you know that you can support a South African athlete?Read More
'VAR is the future and I don’t see football without it' - Victor Gomes
The 40-year-old retired from refereeing after his stint at the World Cup in Qatar last year and was appointed as Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA in February.Read More