Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works upgrade projects get the greenlight Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has greenlit two construction projects linked to the upgrade of Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works. 23 March 2023 9:05 AM
Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister The minister was visiting Eskom's poorly performing coal-fired power stations to establish comprehensive a plan to improve their e... 23 March 2023 8:04 AM
DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails The Democratic Alliance's call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee failed when 135 MPs voted for it, while 204 voted agai... 23 March 2023 7:31 AM
View all Local
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
View all Politics
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production. 23 March 2023 6:46 AM
BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in' The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa. 22 March 2023 10:44 PM
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a... 22 March 2023 6:51 PM
View all Business
Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium. 23 March 2023 9:54 AM
'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions "Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks. 23 March 2023 8:48 AM
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review "Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist. 22 March 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
View all Sport
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89! Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl. 22 March 2023 11:11 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States. 23 March 2023 11:19 AM
Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not It is never easy to get teenagers out of bed. But in Indonesia, it just got even harder. 23 March 2023 9:36 AM
Florida set to expand 'Don't Say Gay' law in schools If the law is approved, teachers will be prohibited from teaching topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity to lear... 23 March 2023 5:54 AM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails

23 March 2023 7:31 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Cyril Ramaphosa
National Assembly
Phala Phala farm

The Democratic Alliance's call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee failed when 135 MPs voted for it, while 204 voted against it.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to get to the bottom of what it called the Phala Phala "dirty dollars” also failed in Parliament.

In its draft resolution, the DA said it acknowledged that the Section 89 panel's investigation was limited in scope to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s involvement.

READ: Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala probe

But it said there still "exists an urgent need" for the National Assembly (NA) to conduct its own investigation in line with its Constitutional obligations to maintain oversight.

The establishment of the ad hoc committee failed when 135 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of it, while 204 voted against it.

READ: Mbeki: Gcaleka's call to clear Ramaphosa in Phala Phala saga not final yet

MPs made declarations on the DA’s draft resolution for the establishment of the ad hoc committee.

Some parties expressed their support for the establishment, whereas others rejected it.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said an ad hoc committee was the only way to get to the truth.

“And that truth is that only an ad-hoc committee with the powers granted in terms of the rules, and set out in rule 167, can get to the bottom of how those dirty dollars unlawfully entered the country, how those dirty dollars ended up stuffed into a couch in the president’s private home, [and] why the theft of the dirty dollars was never properly reported.”

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy Floyd Shivambu supported the establishment of the committee.

READ: Phala Phala: EFF labels PP preliminary report as 'nonsensical'

“We must establish this ad hoc committee to investigate everything including the police.”

However, the Good Party’s Brett Herron disagreed.

“The problem with the proposal from the chief whip of the opposition is that nothing has changed since we debated this proposal six months ago.

While the ad hoc committee failed to get the greenlight, MPs said the matter could return to the NA should the president be implicated in other ongoing investigations.

READ: Phala Phala matter could be revisited if more evidence emerges, says ANC


This article first appeared on EWN : DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails




23 March 2023 7:31 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Cyril Ramaphosa
National Assembly
Phala Phala farm

More from Local

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

23 March 2023 10:08 AM

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko and seven co-accused appeared before the Middleburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2022 for a case related to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at Kusile Power Station. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case

23 March 2023 9:37 AM

The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multibillion-rand contract that Eskom entered into in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town’s Potsdam wastewater treatment works located on Koeberg Road near Killarney. Image: CapeTalk/Qama Qukula

Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works upgrade projects get the greenlight

23 March 2023 9:05 AM

Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has greenlit two construction projects linked to the upgrade of Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minster of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa visiting an Eskom power station as part of his tour to several power stations across the across the country, where he was assessing the efficiency of the utility's stations. Picture: @Kgosientsho_R/Twitter.com

Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister

23 March 2023 8:04 AM

The minister was visiting Eskom's poorly performing coal-fired power stations to establish comprehensive a plan to improve their energy efficiency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Potholes in Mahikeng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?

23 March 2023 7:24 AM

The state of our roads is dire in some parts of the country, with private entities beginning to take over the repair of potholes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightwise/123rf.com

Whistleblowers: 'We need to put pressure on govt to act with speed'

23 March 2023 7:05 AM

Patricia Mashale fled to an unknown location after exposing alleged corruption in the police service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chalabala/123rf.com

BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in'

22 March 2023 10:44 PM

The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The SpendTrends2023 report covers the period from 2019 to 2022, and also reflects how inflation starting to rocket last year has affected the haves and have-nots. Picture: © rido/ 123rf.com

Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing

22 March 2023 6:51 PM

Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com, 2019

How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review

22 March 2023 5:29 PM

"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

World Local

DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair provides new clues to his death

World

Couple to drive electric car (with coffee machine) from North Pole to South Pole

World

EWN Highlights

WC govt puts 15-year plan in place to manage water supply and demand

23 March 2023 1:00 PM

Mashatile to face maiden Q&A session as deputy president in NA

23 March 2023 11:57 AM

Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case

23 March 2023 11:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA