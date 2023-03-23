Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works upgrade projects get the greenlight
Lester Kiewits speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
-
The upgrades aim to improve the ‘big stink’ in some areas of Cape Town
-
Hill-Lewis says there could be machines on site as early as May
-
The project is set to be fully completed in 2027
The Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works is set to get a R5 billion upgrade.
Right now, there are serious issues with Potsdam, with residents complaining about the smell emanating from the nearby lagoon and toxic sludge making its way into the river.
I know it will come as a source of very welcome news for the residents.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Regarding the ‘big stink’ affecting Milnerton and Table View, Hill-Lewis says that this project will significantly improve water quality.
Still, part of the problem in those areas comes from people disposing of sewerage in stormwater drains. He says there are plans to redirect the stormwater drains into Potsdam which will help address this.
Certainly, a very large portion of the issue will be resolved, and once we start to address the stormwater problem then we will see a situation of great improvement.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
According to Hill-Lewis, the project should be fully completed around 2027.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Qama Qukula
