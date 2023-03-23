Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not





It is never easy to get teenagers out of bed. But in Indonesia, it is even harder since the governor of East Nusa Tenggara province ordered secondary school students to be in class by 5:30 am.

Eureka Ata, 16, now has to get up at 4 am every morning.

"She is exhausted and falls asleep immediately when she gets home," her mother told AFP.

The governor is adamant, however, his experiment will improve discipline despite the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending that teenagers actually start school later than others.

But Marsel Robot, an education expert from Nusa Cendana University, said teenagers zombified by sleep deprivation were more likely to lose it.

