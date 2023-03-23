Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not
It is never easy to get teenagers out of bed. But in Indonesia, it is even harder since the governor of East Nusa Tenggara province ordered secondary school students to be in class by 5:30 am.
Eureka Ata, 16, now has to get up at 4 am every morning.
"She is exhausted and falls asleep immediately when she gets home," her mother told AFP.
The governor is adamant, however, his experiment will improve discipline despite the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending that teenagers actually start school later than others.
But Marsel Robot, an education expert from Nusa Cendana University, said teenagers zombified by sleep deprivation were more likely to lose it.
This article first appeared on KFM : Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_180318910_young-women-got-asleep-on-the-books-while-studying-holding-reading-glasses.html?vti=ll0ew2r92515afxtnd-1-14
More from World
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States
Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States.Read More
South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'
Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.Read More
DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair provides new clues to his death
Beethoven died in Vienna nearly 200 years ago after a lifetime of composing some of the most influential works in classical music.Read More
Couple to drive electric car (with coffee machine) from North Pole to South Pole
A husband and wife from the Scottish port city of Aberdeen are preparing to drive an electric car from the Arctic to Antarctica.Read More
Florida set to expand 'Don't Say Gay' law in schools
If the law is approved, teachers will be prohibited from teaching topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity to learners from the fourth grade through to their final year of high school.Read More
ICC arrest warrant for Putin: Will SA nab him when he comes here in August?
The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read More
New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment
Donald Trump claimed that he would be arrested over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016.Read More
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia
Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.Read More
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.Read More