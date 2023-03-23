'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at... 28 June 2023 7:02 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
View all Politics
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
View all Business
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update.... 28 June 2023 4:47 PM
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts University is an important phase in a young person’s life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge. 28 June 2023 3:40 PM
Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk! On this day (28 June) in 1971, the billionaire business magnate Elon Musk was born. 28 June 2023 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to! 28 June 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists

23 March 2023 10:46 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Repo rate
inflation rate

This follows Wednesday's inflation increase to 7%, which has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue its hiking cycle when it meets next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe the latest inflation figures will boost the South African Reserve Bank's (Sarb) appetite to increase the repo rate.

The unexpected increase in inflation to 7% has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue its hiking cycle when it meets in April.

The concerns about the outcome of the bi-monthly meeting follow the inflation announcement by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Wednesday.

The repo rate currently sits at 7.25%, while the prime lending rate sits at 10.75%.

READ: Explainer: How the repo rate hike affects you

Economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine said that a weaker rand against the United States (US) dollar is also likely to contribute to an increase of 25 basis points.

"What we have seen in the recent weeks and months has been a substantial depreciation in the rand, which is bound to be raising import costs so that many businesses are now finding their cost structures impacted by the weak rand and are passing those costs onto consumers in the form of higher prices.

“As a result, I think there is very little doubt we will see a repo rate increase next week."

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego echoed Jammine's prediction.

"But a lot will also depend on the tone of the US Fed. We do expect a bit of a buggish tone from the Fed so that I believe would compel the Sarb to hike by 25 basis points."


This article first appeared on EWN : 'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists




23 March 2023 10:46 AM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Repo rate
inflation rate

More from Business

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 7:32 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Credit squeeze, image: pixabay.com

SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

28 June 2023 7:02 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents in Diepkloof protests over land and housing. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel

28 June 2023 11:16 AM

According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month

28 June 2023 8:14 AM

Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders

27 June 2023 9:49 PM

Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ piter2121/123rf.com

Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases

27 June 2023 8:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding structure introduced with Prosus two years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?

27 June 2023 7:45 PM

Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discusses the role that special employment programmes are playing in a difficult context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

Politics Local

Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this

Lifestyle

THESE are the best portable radios on the market according to CapeTalk listeners

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Banyana Banyana primed for World Cup

28 June 2023 11:36 PM

Molefi Ntseki rises to Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane lowered to assistant

28 June 2023 11:09 PM

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents threaten total shutdown

28 June 2023 9:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA