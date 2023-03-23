Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works upgrade projects get the greenlight Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee has greenlit two construction projects linked to the upgrade of Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works. 23 March 2023 9:05 AM
Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister The minister was visiting Eskom's poorly performing coal-fired power stations to establish comprehensive a plan to improve their e... 23 March 2023 8:04 AM
DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails The Democratic Alliance's call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee failed when 135 MPs voted for it, while 204 voted agai... 23 March 2023 7:31 AM
View all Local
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
View all Politics
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production. 23 March 2023 6:46 AM
BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in' The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa. 22 March 2023 10:44 PM
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a... 22 March 2023 6:51 PM
View all Business
Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium. 23 March 2023 9:54 AM
'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions "Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks. 23 March 2023 8:48 AM
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review "Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist. 22 March 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
View all Sport
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89! Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl. 22 March 2023 11:11 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States. 23 March 2023 11:19 AM
Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not It is never easy to get teenagers out of bed. But in Indonesia, it just got even harder. 23 March 2023 9:36 AM
Florida set to expand 'Don't Say Gay' law in schools If the law is approved, teachers will be prohibited from teaching topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity to lear... 23 March 2023 5:54 AM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove

23 March 2023 10:37 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mango groove

Nomadic Orchestra joins likes of Mango Grove and Dukes of Note at Concerts in the Park in Cape Town on Sunday, 26 March.

Lester Kiewit chats to Gabriel du Toit from the Nomadic Orchestra.

The Nomadic Orchestra is set to join a star-studded lineup at this weekend’s Concerts in the Park at De Waal Park in Cape Town's city bowl.

The five-piece brass band, known for their song Out and About, will join the likes of Mango Grove, Dukes of Note and Bam Bam Brown for a fun day out.

Du Toit says concert-goers can look forward to a great time – don’t hesitate to jump up and dance along!

At the core of it, we have the tuba (instead of the base), the saxophone, the trumpet, and some pretty boisterous rapping and shouting to get the blood pumping.

Gabriel du Toit, Nomadic Orchestra

He adds that it is great to do live performances again and see the crowds in action.

[It is great] seeing people come out, enjoying it, singing with us and dancing with us – it's amazing.

Gabriel Du Toit, member of the Nomadic Orchestra.

For only R89, tickets are still available on Quicket.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove




23 March 2023 10:37 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mango groove

More from Entertainment

China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film

22 March 2023 11:27 AM

The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Concerts in the park website

Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89!

22 March 2023 11:11 AM

Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront, South Africa

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

20 March 2023 7:16 AM

A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sam Neill takes part in the opening ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival. Picture: AFP/ Ander Gillenea

Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

18 March 2023 1:21 PM

The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: milkos/ 123rf

It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend

17 March 2023 3:38 PM

Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA winner 'Siya N'. Picture: Supplied

Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa

17 March 2023 11:34 AM

Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hinnerk Rümenapf (Hinnerk R) Wikimedia Commons

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here are 5 great Irish bars in Cape Town to celebrate

17 March 2023 8:58 AM

Here's a list of Irish bars to visit in Cape Town for the ultimate St. Paddy's Day celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels

17 March 2023 8:11 AM

On Sunday at 10am, Carlo Daniels will play his favourite 80s and 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival

15 March 2023 1:33 PM

From music, dance and street parades to a foam extravaganza and live DJ - the 2023 Cape Town Carnival promises to be spectacular.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Kfm

These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March)

15 March 2023 9:46 AM

The colourful Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday, 18 March and these street sections will temporarily close - be prepared!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

World Local

DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair provides new clues to his death

World

Couple to drive electric car (with coffee machine) from North Pole to South Pole

World

EWN Highlights

WC govt puts 15-year plan in place to manage water supply and demand

23 March 2023 1:00 PM

Mashatile to face maiden Q&A session as deputy president in NA

23 March 2023 11:57 AM

Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case

23 March 2023 11:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA