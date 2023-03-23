Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove
Lester Kiewit chats to Gabriel du Toit from the Nomadic Orchestra.
The Nomadic Orchestra is set to join a star-studded lineup at this weekend’s Concerts in the Park at De Waal Park in Cape Town's city bowl.
The five-piece brass band, known for their song Out and About, will join the likes of Mango Grove, Dukes of Note and Bam Bam Brown for a fun day out.
Du Toit says concert-goers can look forward to a great time – don’t hesitate to jump up and dance along!
At the core of it, we have the tuba (instead of the base), the saxophone, the trumpet, and some pretty boisterous rapping and shouting to get the blood pumping.Gabriel du Toit, Nomadic Orchestra
He adds that it is great to do live performances again and see the crowds in action.
[It is great] seeing people come out, enjoying it, singing with us and dancing with us – it's amazing.Gabriel Du Toit, member of the Nomadic Orchestra.
For only R89, tickets are still available on Quicket.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove
Source : https://www.facebook.com/NomadicOrchestra/photos/pb.100063286204678.-2207520000./2364764060219532/?type=3
More from Entertainment
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film
The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree.Read More
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89!
Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl.Read More
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town
A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.Read More
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis
The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week.Read More
It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend
Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series.Read More
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa
Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000.Read More
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here are 5 great Irish bars in Cape Town to celebrate
Here's a list of Irish bars to visit in Cape Town for the ultimate St. Paddy's Day celebration.Read More
Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels
On Sunday at 10am, Carlo Daniels will play his favourite 80s and 90s hits.Read More
5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival
From music, dance and street parades to a foam extravaganza and live DJ - the 2023 Cape Town Carnival promises to be spectacular.Read More