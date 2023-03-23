



Lester Kiewit chats to Gabriel du Toit from the Nomadic Orchestra.

The Nomadic Orchestra is set to join a star-studded lineup at this weekend’s Concerts in the Park at De Waal Park in Cape Town's city bowl.

The five-piece brass band, known for their song Out and About, will join the likes of Mango Grove, Dukes of Note and Bam Bam Brown for a fun day out.

Du Toit says concert-goers can look forward to a great time – don’t hesitate to jump up and dance along!

At the core of it, we have the tuba (instead of the base), the saxophone, the trumpet, and some pretty boisterous rapping and shouting to get the blood pumping. Gabriel du Toit, Nomadic Orchestra

He adds that it is great to do live performances again and see the crowds in action.

[It is great] seeing people come out, enjoying it, singing with us and dancing with us – it's amazing. Gabriel Du Toit, member of the Nomadic Orchestra.

For only R89, tickets are still available on Quicket.

This article first appeared on KFM : Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove