Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consu... 23 March 2023 7:38 PM
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses. 23 March 2023 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist. 23 March 2023 5:17 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
View all Politics
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance' As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job. 23 March 2023 1:48 PM
'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists This follows Wednesday's inflation increase to 7%, which has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)... 23 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Business
Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months This has been in effect as of 1 March. 23 March 2023 3:54 PM
Dating long distance? Weird new kissing machine let’s remote lovers make out This strange (and super weird) contraption might just be the answer for long-distance relationships. 23 March 2023 2:25 PM
As annoying as it is, it's LEGAL for anyone to park outside your house Having someone park right in front of your home can be extremely inconvenient, unfortunately, they do have a right to do so. 23 March 2023 1:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year. 23 March 2023 7:54 PM
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
Nomadic Orchestra gears up for Concerts in the Park with Mango Groove Nomadic Orchestra joins likes of Mango Grove and Dukes of Note at Concerts in the Park in Cape Town on Sunday, 26 March. 23 March 2023 10:37 AM
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89! Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl. 22 March 2023 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral. 23 March 2023 2:12 PM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants. 23 March 2023 12:10 PM
View all World
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo

23 March 2023 11:59 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Elephant
Limpopo crash

Two bakkies crashed into an elephant on the R71 outside Gravelotte. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were injured after the vehicles they were travelling in collided with an elephant in Limpopo on Wednesday night.

ER24 reported that two bakkies collided with the elephant on the R71 outside Gravelotte. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the elephant lying in the road, with the bakkies a short distance away.

Two bakkies collided with an elephant on the R71 in Limpopo on 22 March 2022. Picture: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive
Two bakkies collided with an elephant on the R71 in Limpopo on 22 March 2022. Picture: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

_Two bakkies collided with an elephant on the R71 in Limpopo on 22 March 2022. Picture: Twitter/@ArriveAlive

Four men and a woman sustained minor to moderate injuries, but unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries.

Those injured in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals for future care.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, but ER24 said authorities were at the scene for further investigations.


This article first appeared on EWN : Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo




23 March 2023 11:59 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Elephant
Limpopo crash

More from Local

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs

23 March 2023 10:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis

23 March 2023 7:38 PM

Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.

Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

23 March 2023 6:52 PM

Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hpaullynn/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong

23 March 2023 5:17 PM

Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months

23 March 2023 3:54 PM

This has been in effect as of 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trendobjects/123rf.com

Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape

23 March 2023 3:31 PM

The South African Weather Service says severe thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours leading to flash flooding can be expected from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'

23 March 2023 1:48 PM

As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

23 March 2023 10:08 AM

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape

Local

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

World Local

Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu

23 March 2023 9:54 PM

French protests turn violent as pensions fury rages

23 March 2023 9:29 PM

WC disaster management officials on alert after severe weather warning issued

23 March 2023 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA