



Grab your gloves, roll up your sleeves and bring your family and friends along to join the Camps Bay community litter clean up on 26 March.

Organised by the Camps Bay Ratepayers Association, volunteers will meet up opposite The 41 Restaurant at 10am.

Refuse bags will be provided and everyone is invited.

The 41 Restaurant will be offering complimentary Fitch and Leedes beverages for each volunteer.

For those competitive participants, two complimentary ‘The 41’ hamburgers are up for grabs to the person that collects the most litter.

Here's a summary of the details: Date: 26 March Meeting point: opposite The 41 Restaurant Time: 10am to 11am.

For more information, contact the Camps Bay Ratepayers Association at 082 551 1323.

This article first appeared on KFM : Roll up your sleeves! Join the Camps Bay clean up on Sunday