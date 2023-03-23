The Midday Report Express: Free State premier's residence set alight





The top story on The Midday Report was the breaking news that the official residence of the Free State, Premier Mxolisi Dukwana, was on fire.

The roof of the residence has caved in and the building is severely damaged. The premier was not present at the time and there were no reported injuries or fatalities.

At the time of broadcast the cause was unknown, but Mandy Wiener linked up with the premier's spokesperson, Sello Dithebe, to learn more.

Yes, we can confirm that today the date of March 2023 at 9.30 am, a fire broke out of the official residence of the premier. The building that caught fire has been severely damaged. Sello Dithebe, Spokesperson - Free State Premier

It is a heritage resource. So not only the building itself, but also the valuable possessions like your artwork, paintings and antique furniture, etc. So we have yet to quantify what that means in monetary terms. Sello Dithebe, Spokesperson - Free State Premier

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Competition Commission's market inquiry into the Fresh Produce Market of South Africa starts today.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday face Parliament for the first time in his new role to answer a set of prepared questions.

