[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman





Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Steven Friedman, Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Rhodes University.

Over the weekend, Friedman penned an engaging piece on the state of our democracy and who democracy works for and represents – unsurprisingly not everybody.

According to Friedman, if you fall into the one-third of the country that has a job, an income and contributes to the economy, then you're heard and taken seriously.

For those that are 'outside of the tent', other than having their voices heard through voting, most times, they will be ignored, he says.

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

The problem is, democracy works very very well in the country for about one-third of the population, and it doesn't work that well for the others. Professor Steven Friedman, Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy – University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University

