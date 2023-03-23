UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque
UK police on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man with the attempted murders of two elderly men who were set on fire after they left mosques, in separate attacks.
West Midlands Police said Mohammed Abbkr, 28, from Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, would appear at the city's magistrates court.
He was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation involving counter-terrorism police and remains in custody.
Abbkr allegedly sprayed a substance on the two men outside or near mosques they had attended and then set them alight, in incidents in west London on February 27 and Birmingham on Monday.
The victim of the attack in the British capital, who was treated for severe burns to his face and arms, was 82 years old.
The perpetrator engaged him in conversation before dousing him in what is believed to be petrol and setting him on fire, according to police.
In the Birmingham attack, Mohammed Rayaz, 70, was set on fire as he walked home from a mosque in the Edgbaston area of the city on Monday evening.
He remains in the hospital with severe injuries.
Police are appealing for security camera, doorbell footage or other video that could help the investigation.
© Agence France-Presse
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121406216_blaze-fire-flame-texture-background-.html?vti=o8wp1ig8kn87zntssh-1-4
More from World
Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders
Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.Read More
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.Read More
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon
On Saturday, an asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will inch a third of the distance from the Earth to the Moon which is a once in a decade event.Read More
'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison
The Rwandan government critic was released after more than 900 days behind bars.Read More
'Not the right time': Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Many Parisians said Friday that they were relieved that King Charles' planned trip to the city had been postponed given the state of the capital's rubbish-strewn streets and persistent demonstrations.Read More
King Charles III to make first state visit to protest-hit France
Potential last-minute changes for the 3-day programme due to the waves of protests across France over its president's bid to increase the retirement age are being carefully monitored by officials from both sides.Read More
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea
An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral.Read More
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ
"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.Read More
Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps
Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants.Read More