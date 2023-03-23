



Bongani Bingwa interviews Richard Lusimbo (founder of the Uganda Key Populations Consortium) and human rights advocate Dr Frank Mugisha (Sexual Minorities Uganda).

The queer community is living in fear after an extreme anti-homosexuality bill was passed by the Ugandan Parliament this week.

The bill enables the state to punish same-sex relationships with life imprisonment or the death penalty. Lusimbo calls on the international community to pressure the government into abandoning the bill.

The government of South Africa must speak out and the international community also needs to speak out because this law will influence other countries. Richard Lusimbo, Founder - Uganda key populations consortium

The Ugandan flag. Picture: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

In 2014, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill that called for life in prison for people caught having gay sex.

It’s very worrying and the community is scared because of this law and the kind of statement made in Parliament. Richard Lusimbo, Founder - Uganda key populations consortium

Mugisha, who took part in the discussion, says the law will terrorise queer people in the country. President Yoweri Museveni, a critic of the LGBTIQ community, is expected to sign the bill into law.

There is so much fear and already there is a hatred for LGBTIQ in Uganda and we also fear that it is going to get worse. Dr Frank Mugisha, Human rights advocate - Sexual minorities Uganda

Scroll up to listen to the interviews.

This article first appeared on 702 : Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ