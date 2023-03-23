Streaming issues? Report here
World
Africa
Opinion
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'

23 March 2023 1:48 PM
by Amy Fraser
As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.

John Perlman interviews Alwyn Smith, chairperson of the Southern African Alternative Energy Association.

  • More cities are looking at investing in alternative energy sources as a way to mitigate loadshedding
  • This would create many job opportunities for those in the industry such as contractors
  • Instead of employing foreign companies, Smith says that there's enough South African companies that are equipped do the job

With the end of loadshedding nowhere in sight, South Africa’s major cities are in a race to roll out alternative energy plans to reduce and eventually mitigate loadshedding.

eThekwini Municipality, which includes the port city of Durban, is the latest metro in the country to announce a renewable project aimed at reducing the impact of loadshedding.

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com
Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

But the question at the top of Perlman's list is who will be building these structures and installing the equipment?

Will it be outsourced or will South African companies be given the opportunity to offer their services and showcase their skills?

Smith says that our industry is ready and has the necessary resources available to complete the tasks, but they just haven't been given the opportunity.

He adds that South Africa has the most renewable energy than any other country in Africa.

Smith does, however, note that South Africa is unable to produce solar panels of the same quality and speed as China, who's the major supplier.

He says that any South African company that claims to be doing so is a liar.

We can satisfy the market. Our members, our industry, they're all equipped to do it.

Alwyn Smith, Chairperson – Southern African Alternative Energy Association

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'




