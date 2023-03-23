[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea





Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

No one knows who is behind the account showing life in North Korea

Some suspect it is government propaganda

TikTok is banned in North Korea

The account, which first appeared in February this year, called @northkoreanlife, has amassed over 200 thousand followers and 4.1 million likes.

The account shows a number of strange videos claiming to display what life is like in North Korea.

I highly recommend people go look at it, just out of curiosity. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Friedman says one odd video shows people walking on the street in the rain with the caption: ‘Nearly everybody in North Korea has an umbrella.'

Friedman adds that no one knows who is behind the account, but there are suspicions that it is controlled by the North Korean government, as TikTok is banned in North Korea.

No one in North Korea is seeing this, it is aimed at us. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

She says that people have been speculating that this is a sort of propaganda exercise by the government in North Korea.

