Dating long distance? Weird new kissing machine let’s remote lovers make out





Are you in a long distance relationship? Missing the affection of your significant other?

Well, this strange contraption with warm, moving silicone ‘lips' may just have the answers.

A Chinese start-up was inspired by the isolation of the lockdown and invented a long-distance kissing machine that transmits a user's kiss through motion sensors hidden behind silicon lips.

These silicone lips mimic a real kiss by simulating the pressure, movement and temperature of a user’s lips.

All users have to do is download the mobile app, plug the device into your phone’s charging port and you're good to go.

While it is marketed at couple in long-distance relationships, users can also pair anonymously with strangers.

Users can upload their smooches onto the app for others to download and experience.

Did we mention that the devices can transmits sound as well? Enough said.

